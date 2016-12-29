CalArts Brings Santa Clarita Terrain Into Curriculum Reproduced from CalArts 24700 blog
School of Art faculty Gail Swanlund steered her Graphic Design 4 class to nearby Towsley Canyon Park, a few miles south of the CalArts campus, to participate in a workshop led by wilderness skills educator Jim Lowery. Curious about this unusual “unplugged” design event, 24700 got the details.
24700: What was the idea behind this foray into the wilds of Towsley Canyon? An exercise in resourceful problem-solving and learning to think on one’s feet?
Gail Swanlund: Yes, but maybe even more. I think it’s so important to appreciate where we live and work, and what is available to us all the time. I often forget that the canyon is so close to campus, though I drive by it many times a week. This workshop offered a moment to step away from our screens and to smell the earth, touch the indentation of deer tracks, and taste ground-up acorn flour. As graphic designers we need to constantly remind ourselves to get out, go look – to really examine a source. Our preconceived ideas or memories are not always reliable. It’s invaluable to experience something outside your area of expertise or familiarity.
24700: Why this workshop, specifically?
GS: Making, with hands, seems to create connections in the brain that we might not have stumbled upon, just sitting and thinking hard about something. Making and moving around jostles the thoughts around and loosens up ideas, switches and tosses up ideas for invention.
24700: Who is Jim Lowery, and how did you find him?
GS: Jim Lowery, Wilderness Skills co-founder and nature expert, has taught a few practicums for the Art School. He is a gracious and generous teacher who clearly loves to share his knowledge and passion for nature, and a human being with a sensitive appreciation for our landscape and all creatures.
24700: Was this project a demonstration by him or collaboration between Jim and the students?
GS: Both. Jim showed us examples of shelters made from local materials, and we built the shelter together following his instructions.
24700: What were the students’ take-aways from the experience?
GS: One of the take-aways were burrs and stickers, for sure. The topic for the course revolves around shelter and structure, so in that sense, this workshop was directly applicable. But sometimes these experiences become meaningful much, much later (or not); or perhaps they’re moments and spaces between times of intense work. Or, maybe this just provided a opportunity for all of us to be out in the sunshine.
