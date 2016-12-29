Celebrating 30 Years of Cityhood
The Magazine of Santa Clarita is proud to feature on the cover the 2017 Santa Clarita City Council: Bob Kellar, Marsha McLean, Mayor Pro-Tem Laurene Weste and Mayor Cameron Smyth.
On December 15, 1987, a group of community-minded citizens cast their votes and won the fight for cityhood, deciding on their first City Council representatives on the same ballot. Nearly 30 years later, the City of Santa Clarita has developed a thriving local government, built thousands of square feet in infrastructure and established countless community programs that benefit residents and support healthy families. As a result, Santa Clarita has an incredible track record for building new parks, roads, recreation facilities, trails, transit services, attractive center medians and libraries, along with regular maintenance of local streets and sidewalks. Great events like Concerts in the Park, the Santa Clarita Marathon, Cowboy Festival and Earth Arbor Day help bring entertainment and culture to our community. And Santa Clarita has taken quick growth in stride, maintaining that small-town community feel while simultaneously offering a modern lifestyle that leaves nothing to be desired.
“Assuring that our residents enjoy a high quality of life is the most important job we have,” said City Manager Ken Striplin at the State of the City event. “Whether it is fiscal management of our City’s finances, working with regional, state and federal agencies to protect our community from unwanted uses, planning for the future of Santa Clarita, or addressing day-to-day issues, the Santa Clarita City Council and staff are dedicated to making sure the place you call home is comfortable and safe.”
To pay tribute to our City’s outstanding framework and decades of progress, we at The Magazine of Santa Clarita wanted to create a special section detailing the successes and accomplishments of our City. At the start of the City’s 30th year, we invite you to take a look at the section, located in the back of the magazine, and enjoy the progress the City has made in 30 years.
The Magazine of Santa Clarita has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, The Magazine of Santa Clarita has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1989 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.