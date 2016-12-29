Henry Mayo Urgent Care Center Is Now Open!
Families in Santa Clarita have a new place to go for their urgent care needs. The Henry Mayo Urgent Care Center, conveniently located on the hospital campus, offers services for children and adults seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The Urgent Care Center is open to the public with no appointments needed. Offering services that range from X-rays, blood tests, and splints to treating lacerations, skin conditions and fevers, patients will appreciate specific attention to detail and quality of care.
“It’s everything you would expect from an urgent care facility,” said Dr. Bud Lawrence, Medical Director. “The great news is, beyond the scope of the clinic, we have an excellent relationship with Henry Mayo’s Emergency Department and can quickly facilitate a transfer of care if necessary.”
Urgent care can be particularly important when a primary physician is unavailable or an injury or illness occurs after typical medical office hours, as Dr. Lawrence illustrated. “A child can be at sports practice or playing at a friend’s house when something happens. We’ll be here to fill in the medical gap when needed,” he said. “Furthermore, our electronic records will integrate with the hospital’s current system. This allows the primary care physician to easily understand and follow the results and treatment plan from the urgent care visit.”
Additionally, the urgent care also serves as a center for innovation, fostering new programs with specific goals that will benefit the health of those in the Santa Clarita Valley.
“It is so very exciting and I am certain that we will make a tremendous impact in the community,” Dr. Lawrence said.
For more information about the Henry Mayo Urgent Care Center, please call (661) 200-2500 or email [email protected]
The Henry Mayo Urgent Care Center is located at 23929 McBean Parkway, #102, Valencia, CA 91355.
