Let the Music Play at the Celebrity Waiter Dinner – Table Sponsorships Available
The Magazine of Santa Clarita is proud to sponsor this event and feature it on our February cover. Table sponsorships are now available for this year’s SCV Senior Center Celebrity Waiter Dinner, scheduled for Saturday, February 18 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia. Members of the committee planning this year’s event have set a goal to sign up 30 sponsored tables before this year’s dinner, according to co-chairs Vanessa Wilk and Tony Watson.
This year’s theme is “Let the Music Play,” and the early table sponsors will have first pick of their table themes, including specific songs or music genres. Early selections include: “Frank’s Place,” a Frank Sinatra tribute; the Best of Broadway Show Tunes; and “Margaretville” by Jimmy Buffet.
Brian Koegle will serve as master of ceremonies, and Curt Waite will repeat his role as auctioneer. Sponsors that have already committed to support the event include: Spirit Properties, Ltd., as the Head Table; Cobalt Realty Group; Poole & Shaffery, LLP; Chiquita Canyon and Princess Cruises as Platinum Sponsors; the City of Santa Clarita; Andy Gump and Scott Wilk as Gold Sponsors; Stay Green, Inc.; Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital; Nola Aronson’s Advanced Audiology; Oakmont of Santa Clarita; Elks 2379 of Santa Clarita; SCV Rotary Club; Dignity Memorial and Sierra Medical Group as Silver Sponsors; and Entertainment Sponsors Auctioneer Guy, SOS Entertainment and Photobooth Hysteria.
Sponsored tables range in price from $1,500 to $5,000, and many include such extras as wine, VIP table location, and on-screen sponsor listings during the event, depending on sponsorship level. The Presenting Sponsor, at $10,000, will have its name included in the formal event title. Sponsors receive seating for 10 guests and can provide their own “celebrity” waiter or request the committee to provide a waiter.
Guests can purchase scrip, used to tip their waiter for zany antics or exceptional service. The waiter who receives the most tips receives the Stanley Award, which goes to the “favorite waiter” at the end of the evening. Some waiters already are holding their own pre-event fundraising activities, which they can use to apply toward the Favorite Waiter Award. Awards also are given to the best decorated table and the best theme, carried out in decorations and guest costumes.
In addition to elaborate table decorations and team costumes, guests can enjoy before-dinner cocktails at a no-host open bar, dancing to a disc jockey, and a live auction of unique vacation packages and other items. Photobooth Hysteria will be on hand once again to photograph costumed couples and teams, and the event’s organizing committee is working on a variety of new and exciting perks for table sponsors at this year’s event.
Guests who are not part of a sponsored table can purchase individual seats for $150, which includes a package of $50 in scrip for waiter tips.
This year’s event has a newly expanded social media presence. Visitors can see photos of past events and comments on Facebook at www.facebook.com/scvcelebritywaiter. Guests and table sponsors can make purchases online and obtain further information at www.myscvcoa.org/celebritywaiter.
The event has an ambitious fundraising goal of $100,000 net. Proceeds from this annual event support such programs as the Senior Center’s home-delivered meals for homebound seniors, respite day care and the Handyworker Program, as well as hosted recreational, educational and support group activities and supportive services.
Further information and table sponsorship reservations can be ordered online or obtained by calling Jennifer at 661-259-9444 ext. 144.
The Magazine of Santa Clarita has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, The Magazine of Santa Clarita has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1989 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.