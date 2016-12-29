Meet Back Porch Music – A brand new venue is coming to town
No matter where you are in the world, if you can find yourself one step ahead of change, then you’re in the right place. Back Porch Music in Placerita Canyon was built in exactly the right place.
Designed on a dream and built in a backyard, Back Porch Music is a brand new festival performance stage, venue and movement created to lift up indie artists and their music, while supporting the local economy through philanthropy.
“Back Porch Music was born out of the desire to provide artists with a place to share their music,” said Founder Alesia Humphries. “We wanted to create something of true relevance in today’s changing musical environment.”
Before she graduated high school, Newhall resident Alesia Humphries launched a successful singing career, getting a taste of the industry at a young age. Though her experiences brought her many moments of magic and happiness, the industry itself was a tough place to be for a young person just trying to do some good in this world. Eventually, Alesia decided she wanted some distance from the industry and left music.
“Today, however, the industry is changing. Seeing what was possible in this new Wild West of music got me thinking about a way to create and share music, while simultaneously raising up other artists in a collaborative environment. I wanted to find a way to make the new elements of the industry work for artists.”
One conversation with her husband, Co-founder Dave Humphries, and Back Porch Music was underway.
“One day I came home and he was building a stage in our backyard,” she said, “and it immediately made this huge dream of mine a real possibility.”
In that moment, Back Porch Music became her answer to a very old question, one she had been pondering for 15 years – since she first left the music business. How could she showcase, share and raise up artists without being forced into the industry’s traditional path to reaching an audience?
“I think Back Porch Music fills a need in the music community, and it fills my soul,” she said. “ the Humphries quickly got to work, and called in some back-up. In addition to founding Back Porch Music, Alesia is the lead singer and lyricist for Dole|Humphries. Her writing partner, Steve Dole, has shown an incredible amount of support, donating his time and skills toward the cause. Additionally, Andy Vargas – of Souleros and lead singer of Santana – is working in partnership with Back Porch Music to bring charity into the fold. The Andy Vargas Foundation exists to inspire at-risk youth in making better choices, and many who benefit are involved in music. Through their partnership, kids from the Andy Vargas Foundation will receive recognition and exposure to the music world through concerts hosted by Back Porch Music.
Other acts who are set to perform at Back Porch Music include Dole|Humphries, Byrddogs and Emiko, with many more to be announced in coming months.
“Back Porch Music is the perfect vehicle for Dole|Humphries through songwriting, recording and live performance,” said Steve Dole of Dole|Humphries. “Even better, it’s something that can be shared with others pursuing a creative outlet for their music.”
Back Porch Music is currently in the process of filing for 501c3 status to become a local non-profit. Proceeds from Back Porch Music concerts and performances will support arts-based youth charities.
For those looking to attend upcoming performances, which will launch in spring 2017, stay tuned by following Back Porch Music on Facebook (www.facebook.com/thebackporch) or visiting www.ourbackporch.net.
The Magazine of Santa Clarita has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, The Magazine of Santa Clarita has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1989 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.