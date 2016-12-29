A Note from the Publishers – January 2017
After settling in the Santa Clarita Valley and making this community our home, we launched our first issue in 1990. The City of Santa Clarita was a mere three years old at the time, and City officials had just hired their first public relations professional: Gail Morgan. Watching our beautiful City grow at the same time, we have always been grateful to Gail’s diligent leadership, helpful communication and passionate love for this City. She has worked tirelessly to ensure the success of our community, and we tip our hats to her 27 years of service to our local government. We wish Gail a fond farewell and happy retirement. and congratulate Carrie Lujan on her new position as City Communications Manager. Please take a moment to enjoy our special supplement, located in the back of the magazine, which commemorates the City’s first 30 years, and from all of us here at The Magazine of Santa Clarita, happy 30th!
Also in this issue, two events are coming up in 2017. First up in January, the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is holding its 93rd Annual Awards and Installation Gala on Friday, January 27 at the TPC in Valencia. The Gala is centered around Santa Clarita’s prominent role in the film industry and the economic benefits it has brought to the valley’s local businesses. Hollywood North is the theme for the evening and will feature Los Angeles Chief Film Liaison Kevin James as the keynote speaker.
Then in February, the SCV Senior Center is throwing its annual Celebrity Waiter Dinner on Saturday, February 18 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, and we are loving the theme this year: “Let the Music Play.” In addition to elaborate table decorations and team costumes, guests can enjoy before-dinner cocktails at a no-host open bar, dancing to a disc jockey, and a live auction of unique vacation packages and other items. We are so excited to see what different themes and ideas our community comes up with this year!
In addition to events, this issue offers two excellent guides to help you get your New year kicked off the right way. Our Physical Fitness Guide features a listing of all the best and most diverse gyms, fitness centers and trainers this valley has to offer. You will surely find the right place to help you stick to your resolutions in this reliable guide. We also have the Business Guide in this issue. As people consider their fiscal, legal and professional needs at the start of the year, we hope to provide readers with a one-stop shop to help you get business done in the most efficient way possible – and with the best possible team.
Now that this issue has arrived in your mailbox, we are at work on our next issue of élite Magazine, and this issue is going to be special! élite Weddings is back for the February/March issue! This issue will bring readers the best in content, vendors and ideas, and we promise you’re going to read it cover to cover. élite Weddings is full of content from stunning local weddings, love stories and How-Tos to photo spreads to inspire your vision board. Some features will include our Catered Affair section, expert Q&As, and articles on the latest trends and how to recreate them locally. élite Weddings has every bride, groom and guest covered this wedding season.
And as we celebrate beginnings, we also mourn the loss of a dear friend, devoted father and husband Jim Isaacs. Late husband to Cathy Isaacs, Jim was an outstanding local chiropractor and friend to many in this community. He will be dearly missed, and we send our thoughts and prayers to Cathy in her time of mourning.
To the community, we wish you all a Happy New Year!
Cheers,
Linda, Moe and Alexander Hafizi
