Resolution 2017: Gratitude
We at Assistance League Resale welcome 2017 with sincere gratitude for the generous donors who keep our store bursting with treasures. We give thanks for the eager shoppers who peruse our ever-changing inventory; for the dedicated volunteers who staff our unique boutique and lovingly serve the Santa Clarita Community through our philanthropies; and for our loyal Community Partners, businesses and individuals. We thank all who donate time, treasure and talent through Assistance League Santa Clarita. Happy New Year!
Platinum Level
Woodward, Inc.
C.A.M Johnson Family Foundation
The Magazine of Santa Clarita
KHTS AM 1220
Gold Level
SGLTechnic, Inc.
John and Jackie Hamby
Phil and Cheryl Carlson
Gerard Cosmetics
Princess Cruises
LensCrafters
DeWitt Stern, a Risk Strategies Company
Newhall Refinery
Silver Level
Julie M. Sturgeon, CPA
David and Ann Socher
Nancy’s Ranch
Pulchella Winery and Tasting Room
Capital Group Charitable Foundation
Merchant Services, SCV
LA Film Locations
Santa Clarita Valley Corvette Club
Bronze Level
Concerto Salon
David A. Tanner, D.D.S.
Clare Macaulay, D.D.S.
Trudy Emeterio – Schwartz Oil Company
Santa Clarita Concrete
Rick Fung and Betty Rabin-Fung
Dean and Sandra Smith
Nancy Reichenbach
Rasmussen Family Foundation
Sharon Shafer
Rick Pratt
Feed SCV, Inc.
State Farm Companies Foundation
Camelot Movers
Cobblestone Cottage
Copper Level
Penny Horne
Carol Scott
Tournament Players Club
Gary and Ruth Combs
Thomas Graphics,
Tara Rochelle Photography
Clarice’s Cake & Candy Supplies
Intertex Companies
The Bank of Santa Clarita
Farmers Insurance Group
SaxumVineyards
Sara Veldkamp
Karen Campbell
Valencia Country Club
Media Sponsors
élite Magazine
Santa Clarita Valley Signal
SCVTV
Eve Bushman Consulting
You can make a difference, too. Volunteer, donate and shop at Assistance League Resale, 24364 Main Street in Newhall. Hours: Monday and Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Friday and Saturday10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, please visit our website: www.assistanceleaguesantaclarita.org.
