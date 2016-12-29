SCV Chamber to Celebrate ‘Hollywood North’ at Awards and Installation Gala
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its 93rd Annual Awards and Installation Gala on Friday, January 27 at the TPC in Valencia. The Gala is centered around Santa Clarita’s prominent role in the film industry and the economic benefits it has brought to the valley’s local businesses. Hollywood North is the theme for the evening and will feature Los Angeles Chief Film Liaison Kevin James as the keynote speaker. In March of 2014, Mayor Eric Garcetti appointed the Public Works Board President as the point person for City Hall on film and TV production.
This year, the Chamber will be installing John Musella as the 2017 Chairman of the Board. Musella, who has been an active community leader in the valley and recognized as one of the 51 most influential people in the community, owns a public relations firm and represents several high-profile businesses in the SCV and Los Angeles.
“I am honored and looking forward to serving as chairman next year as we work to build a better, stronger more vibrant Chamber of Commerce with our core focus of serving as the leading business advocacy group in the Santa Clarita Valley,” Musella said. “Being Hollywood’s backlot, I am excited to celebrate the paragon our valley has shown for the industry.”
The Chamber also will be recognizing and celebrating the outgoing 2016 Chairman, Curtis Woods. As the valley’s friendly “mortician,” the Chamber thanks Curtis for his dedication and looks forward to his continued support and counsel to the Chamber.
Newly elected LA County Supervisor for the 5th District, Kathryn Barger will perform the swearing-in for the 2017 Officers and Directors. In addition to Supervisor Barger, the dinner’s Honorary Host Committee also includes Congressman Steve Knight, State Senator Scott Wilk, Assemblyman Dante Acosta, LA County Assessor Jeff Prang, Mayor of the City of Santa Clarita Cameron Smyth and Mayor Pro-Tem Laurene Weste, as well as Councilmembers Bob Kellar and Marsha McLean.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce invites you to join them for this special evening to come together and celebrate the legacy that the film industry has brought to this valley. If you are interested in purchasing tickets, visit the Chamber website at www.scvchamber.com or email [email protected] for sponsorship opportunities.
