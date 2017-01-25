Domestic Violence Center The Great Escape Gala March 17
Coming in March, the Domestic Violence Center of SCV presents The Great Escape Gala! On Friday March 17, join us for a classy night of dinner, cocktails, dancing, and the possibility that you will take off on a weekend adventure. Each attendee receives an entry to win several prizes, including a weekend escape! You may want to bring a packed bag, just in case…
Our inaugural event is an effort to highlight the reality of many victims—they have a suitcase packed and hidden away so they can flee in an instant. They need to ensure they have important documents, prescriptions, clothing, and valuables. The funds raised at the gala will help those who have lost nearly everything regain a sense of independence and stability.
Part of the fundraising effort includes an auction of suitcases painted by local artists to represent the stories of our clients. Their audio recorded histories will be presented as part of an art installation prior to the gala.
In addition, The Great Escape Gala will serve as an introduction for the community to learn more about our shelter and what we provide for the men, women, and children who seek our services. We will also present the two $500 scholarship awards to the winners of our teen PSA contest.
Tickets for The Great Escape Gala are $125, and will include an entry for the grand prize drawing. Ticket purchasing will be available soon, so be sure to follow our twitter and Facebook feeds to stay alerted on event updates. Additional entries are available for purchase. For more information please visit www.dvc-scv.org.
ADVERTISE WITH US
‘Let the Music Play’ at Celebrity Waiter Dinner – Unique auction items and a rockin’ good time await guests on February 18read more
London’s Calling You To Soroptimist Fashion Show A new concept showcases several firsts for this fundraising favoriteread more
A Note From The Publishers – February 2017read more
The Magazine of Santa Clarita has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, The Magazine of Santa Clarita has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1989 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.