For the Love of Books
February we celebrate “romance.” Flowers, chocolates, lacey cards extolling love’s promise have been on store shelves for weeks, heightening our anticipation of Valentine’s Day. Consider the gift of a good read for your special someone.
Books can entice us at any age for many reasons. They are a way of escape, adventure, flights of fancy, inspiration, painless learning. Many of our Assistance League members are voracious readers. Their “snacking” on books and reading is as natural to them as breathing. One such friend shared that she discovered her love for books when she was 6-years-old. She would sit in the back yard with her chosen book and delight in the imaginary life vividly described in the story before her. She was happy and hooked as a reader. Another proudly stated she reads because she can. She enjoys the plot and character development. Both of these avid readers happily recommend books to share with friends.
A few years ago at a community home and garden show, an Assistance League member met a woman who displayed many tables piled with books and encouraged all passersby to take some for free. Marcia Decker heads Project: Books, Inc. and her mission is to “take books from people who don’t want them and give them to the people who do.” Her passion is to make a difference by encouraging reading.
Marcia is Assistance League Resale’s “go to” savior who rescues some of our excess or duplicate books that might end up in the recycling bin. Joyously she carts weighty boxes of books to distribute to readers at local events. In so doing, she offers reading opportunities to our community and invites all to discover the joy of reading.
Giving the gift of your favorite book might create a loving connection with someone special. Consider this a non-caloric, long-lasting gift. Make a difference; give a book this Valentine’s Day. Check out our “book nook” at Assistance League Resale.
You can make a difference too – volunteer, donate and shop at Assistance League Resale, 24364 Main Street in Newhall. We are open Monday and Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. We are happy to take your gently used donations. Tax receipts are provided upon request.
Visit our website for more information www.assistanceleaguesantaclarita.org and follow up on Facebook and Instagram.
