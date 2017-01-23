Kids are Expensive! Their Stuff doesn’t have to be!
On a mission 12 years ago to find an affordable exersaucer (usually $150 new) for her infant son, Kristin Nelson became frustrated driving all over the city garage sale shopping. She knew there had to be a better way to find used children’s items! Not finding one, Ms. Nelson decided to start her own children’s consignment sale. With 35 friends and acquaintances, she held her first ever consignment sale in her driveway. “Before the sale I had people drop off their items at my house. I stored the items in my guest room and it was literally filled from top to bottom with kid’s clothes, toys, shoes, strollers and exersaucers! My husband said never again in our house!!”
Since then, LA Kids Consignment has grown to 700 consignors and moved into a 35,000 square foot space. Since many of her consignors and shoppers were coming to the San Fernando Valley from the Santa Clarita Valley, Ms. Nelson decided to bring the sale to the SCV. Partnering with a long time friend and SCV resident, Stacy Kupfer, the two started the Santa Clarita Valley Kids Consignment sale in the spring of 2008. “The response has been fantastic!” said Ms. Kupfer. Fast forward 9 years and the SCV Kids Consignment sale is over 500 consignors and is also held in a 20,000-30,000 square foot warehouse! “We’re proud to have recycled over 1,000,000 items in these 9 years, saving thousands of families hundreds of dollars and helping quite a few make it through some rough economic times,” says Nelson.
What is a children’s consignment sale? Usually held semi-annually, a children’s consignment sale is a way for families to sell their outgrown items and earn money for them. Whatever doesn’t sell is taken back by consignors or donated to local charities. “I love the fact that I’m recycling my kid’s items and not filling up landfills,” says consignor Danae Eskildsen. “It’s nice to actually earn some money for the stuff instead of it just gathering dust in my garage.”
Shoppers can find great bargains on everything kids need at this sale. “I make a list of what I need throughout the year and wait to buy it at the consignment sale for a fraction of what it would cost at retail,” says shopper Jan Min. Typical prices are $2-8 for clothing, $15-50 for a Baby Bjorn carrier, $50 for a stroller, $2-10 for toys. All items are inspected to make sure they are clean and in working condition. This is no junky garage sale. All items are organized into a store format; making it easy for shoppers to find just what they are looking for. Bargain hunters should not miss this sale!
Get the whole scoop at www.scvkidsconsignment.com. The Spring 2017 sale is slated for early March. Check the website for specific dates and location.
