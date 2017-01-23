Lara’s Book Corner “Skill” by Tony Monchinski
Summary
What would you do if you were jogging through the woods and found a bloody duffel bag stuffed with $1.2 million in cash? If you’re high school teacher Stephen Long, you know that kind of money could change your life. So you take the money and run. Literally. But the guys the money belongs to show up looking for it. And then the gangsters the guys owe the money to arrive. Things get complicated fast. Complicated and bloody. Real bloody. Soon, Stephen finds his summer vacation turned upside down as his dreams morph into a nightmare beyond his imagination.
Review
This book was filled to the brim with suspense, action and thrill. Turning each page, you are filled with excitement and fear of what will happen next. This book had a complex and unique storyline, which had me on the edge of my seat. The main character, Stephen Long, posed as a relatable person and a dynamic character. I enjoyed this book, and if you like mystery and suspense, surely you will, too.
The Magazine of Santa Clarita has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, The Magazine of Santa Clarita has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1989 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.