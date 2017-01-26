‘Let the Music Play’ at Celebrity Waiter Dinner – Unique auction items and a rockin’ good time await guests on February 18
The Magazine of Santa Clarita is proud to sponsor this event and feature on our cover: (L-R) Michael Hearns, Brian Koegle, Tony Watson, Bob Danis, Alexander Hafizi, Tracy Hauser, and Kevin MacDonald.
Get ready to “Let the Music Play” on Saturday, February 18 as the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center hosts the much-anticipated Celebrity Waiter Dinner at the Hyatt Regency Valencia. One of the biggest parties of the year, this annual event drums up enough excitement to fill a ballroom as guests dress up in themed attire and dance the night away.
Based on this year’s theme, table sponsors are reserving their themes based on musicians, musical genres and more. Brian Koegle will serve as master of ceremonies, and this year’s event co-chairs are Vanessa Wilk and Tony Watson.
Auctioneer Curt Waite is working on a surprise game that will give all guests a chance to win a valuable prize. Dancing to a disk jockey, entertainment and waiter antics are all part of the evening.
Funds from this event support the Senior Center’s valuable programs, as well as the construction of a new 30,000-square-foot building. The new facility more than doubles the recreational space for activities and meetings, and it will provide countless new ways for the non-profit to meet the need that’s expected to grow on a national scale in the next decade.
Helping to raise funds for these vital projects, the lineup of auction items is outstanding this year! Tickets to taping of two popular television shows and catered parties are featured on the auction block. The television taping packages include tickets for two to a 2017-18 taping of “Big Bang Theory,” including an autographed cast photo and Warner Bros. Studio lot tour. The second television package includes tickets for four to a taping of the CBS show, MOM, plus autographed photos. Additional perks are being sought to add to the package.
The party packages include dinner for 12 at Reyes Winery in Agua Dulce, including five wines to taste and food pairings with each wine. A second barbecue package from Rotary Club of SCV will accommodate 30 people at the winning bidder’s designated local venue, including tables and chairs from SCV Rentals and premium restrooms donated by Andy Gump.
Westin Kierland Resort & Spa has donated two separate getaway packages—one in Scottsdale, AZ, and the other to Rancho Mirage. Both packages include a two-night stay and breakfast for two. Yet another vacation package includes one week at a Diamond Resort timeshare.
Other auction items include a sports package of sporting events tickets and access to VIP facilities, dinner for two at Le Chene French Cuisine and a room for the night at the nearby Sierra Pelona Motel, a private plane ride from Agua Dulce to Goleta and lunch, theatre and restaurant packages, and a luxurious treatment for two at Balance Point Day Spa. A City of Santa Clarita package will include, Concerts in the Park, the SCV Cowboy Festival, and the four current City Council members have agreed to host a constituent buyer for lunch. There’s also lunch with State Senator Scott Wilk on the auction block.
Committee members also are working on additional items and, as usual, bidders will have the opportunity to bid on the head table for 2018 Celebrity Waiter dinner.
Table sponsorships are available at levels ranging from $5,000, to $1,500, each seating 10 guests. Table sponsorships come with such perks as preferred table location, wine and other benefits, depending on sponsorship level. Guests who are not part of a sponsored table can purchase individual seats for $150, which includes a package of $50 in scrip for waiter ‘tips.’ Sponsors can provide their own “celebrity” waiter or request the committee to provide a waiter.
Online visitors can see photos of past events and comments on Facebook at www.facebook.com/scvcelebritywaiter/?fref=ts. Guests and table sponsors can make purchases online and obtain further information at www.myscvcoa.org/celebritywaiter.
