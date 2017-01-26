London’s Calling You To Soroptimist Fashion Show A new concept showcases several firsts for this fundraising favorite
Soroptomist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley (SIGSCV), in partnership with Title Sponsor Thrivent Financial, has chosen select Westfield clothing brands, specialty retailers of the greater L.A. area and haute couture from the female designers of The Art Institute North Hollywood for the first time in their premier runway show London’s Calling For a Cause, to be held on April 2 at Hyatt Regency Valencia.
All showcased fashions will be available for sale along with other wonderful gift items, to expand the shopping experience for all attendees. Fabulous sponsor models will represent their businesses alongside professional models – for the first time – and fantastic show acts, including performances by Marston Smith and The Aerial Classroom, who will be seen live for the first time in the show’s history. A new stage design will take guests on a virtual tube ride through London, bringing all its facets to life. Santa Clarita hasn’t seen anything like this!
An additional ticket category of runway seats also has been added, giving everyone an opportunity to experience this incredible show. You won’t want to miss the first row VIP seating, with complimentary champagne and treats during the show, only available in limited quantity, so the time is NOW to get your tickets!
Sponsors may want to take the opportunity to purchase tickets for tables of 10, which have extra benefits including access to the royal Rose Garden reception, where sponsors and their guests can enjoy a brunch buffet, live entertainment, pre-shopping and many other surprises.
There will be something for everyone in this fun-filled event, such as a Gentlemen’s Club hosted by J. David’s with whiskey and cigars where you can shop the newest collection. Several Westfield brands are awaiting you in a new, exclusive setting. A Celtic Tearoom experience will be brought to you by The Welch Bakers and rare British old-timers will be on display for all car enthusiasts.
The proceeds of this event will support Soroptimist’s three pillars: women’s health, women’s crisis and celebrating women. Some of the very deserving local programs SIGSCV supports include the The Youth Project, Single Mothers Outreach, the Domestic Violence Center of Santa Clarita Valley and many more. SIGSCV received outstanding support from community-minded businesses such as Valencia Acura, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation, The Magazine of Santa Clarita and Thrivent Financial, with offices in Valencia and Burbank, to put on this one-of-a-kind event. Jeff and Melanie Meyer, the owners of Thrivent Financial, are active volunteers and supporters of several non-profits and are this year’s proud title sponsors. Thrivent’s mission is to help clients make wise decisions with their money, so they can live generous lives, strengthening families and our community.
Your participation as a sponsor or ticket holder will assist SIGSCV in continuing its mission of helping women around the globe and raise much needed funds for projects in our own community. What better occasion to shop for a good cause!
Mark your calendar for April 2, and share with everyone you know. Join us at Hyatt Regency Valencia, where you will be entertained London-style!
Ticket Prices begin at $45 and are available at www.SIGSCV.org.
ADVERTISE WITH US
‘Let the Music Play’ at Celebrity Waiter Dinner – Unique auction items and a rockin’ good time await guests on February 18read more
A Note From The Publishers – February 2017read more
News from the American Cancer Society Give Someone a Much-Needed Lift: Volunteer for the ACS’ Lifesaving Road to Recovery Programread more
The Magazine of Santa Clarita has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, The Magazine of Santa Clarita has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1989 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.