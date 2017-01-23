New World Dance Takes Dancers to the Next Level
With a 17-year history in Santa Clarita, New World Dance has been educating, teaching and driving the passion of their students for almost two decades. Recently adding two more national titles in July 2016 to their continued history of champion dancers, New World Dance has proudly received Las Vegas National Finals Championship Titles nine years in a row and after watching just a few minutes of their YouTube channel it’s so easy to see why. Maybe you have heard of a little show called “So You Think You Can Dance”? Well watching the students at New World Dance is like watching an episode with people right here in Santa Clarita! New World Dance Performing Arts Studio owner Marsha Aligo, also runs a production company, GT5 Productions, and is known for her creativity as well as being the “business and marketing brain” behind her talented and amazing staff of accomplished dance instructors.
“Dance is a creative outlet that promotes and develops flexibility, coordination, balance, musicality and overall physical and emotional wellbeing,” says Marsha.
Her own background in dance and choreography has passed down to her children, who also passionately love dance. The studio offers classes in Ballet, jazz, hip-hop, tumbling, modern, contemporary and more. They also have adult classes such as Hair ‘n Heels and Fit Hop LA which are geared towards fitness and cardio. Their Urban Ave hip hop class is new for teens/adults, gearing towards the new contemporary style of hip hop dance and features a variety of established master choreographers each week. With such artistic and visionary dance professionals under one roof, it’s no wonder they come with backgrounds like: former dancer/choreographer for Janet Jackson and founder of L.A. City Rockers (Terry Bixler), Supervising Choreographer on the NBC television show “America’s Got Talent,” (Chris Dupre) who has been seen dancing on television with artists like P. Diddy and Busta Rhymes, Dream, and alongside Britney Spears, and Ballet instructor (Venus Hall) who has a B.F.A. and performed internationally with the Alvin Ailey Company. Marsha is always adding new instructors to give her students as much variety and training as possible. Follow New World Dance on Instagram and Twitter: @new_world_dance for up to the minute announcements as well as @urbanavedance for Urban Ave updates. You can still sign up for the February 4th Urban Ave Master Class featuring choreographers Daniel Jerome and Markus pe Benito and you can visit www.UrbanAveDance.com to see the highlights from recent choreographers Jucel Andrin, Gabriel Padilla, Alain Villanueva, John Edward Reyes and Alekz Samone.
New World Dance now offers “Class Bundles” to choose from that include ballet, jazz, hip-hop or tap at special discounted package pricing for a limited time. Urban Ave also has a special introductory class rate so please mention it when you call the studio. New members can also receive discounted rates for pre-pay classes.
New World Dance is located at 18906 Soledad Canyon Road in Santa Clarita. To sign up for classes or if you would like more information, please call 661-251-6480 or email: [email protected]. You can also learn more at www.newworlddancestudio.com.
