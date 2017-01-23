New Year’s Resolutions – Getting Your Pets in Shape
Many New Year’s resolutions focus on getting in shape, dieting, eating better, and being more healthy in general. Several of my technicians are doing a juice cleanse. Ugh, I just can’t. But I have resolved to exercise more and eat better. That goes for my pets, too. More than 50 percent of our pets are overweight. So, as the weather is getting warmer and days are getting longer, it’s time to consider getting more active with our pets.
It’s easy to understand how our animals get overweight. We work. We go to school. We run the kids around to a million different activities. We spend a lot of time out of the house, which means that our pets often are left behind. This means that first, they are less active during the day because we are gone and second, we give them treats to keep them busy. Food equals love. And I really love my animals.
Now that we know weight can be a problem, what can we do about it? Diet and exercise are still the best methods to maintaining a healthy weight. Most cats and dogs need to have a measured diet. Free feeding can lead to obesity unless you have an animal that does not over-indulge. When you measure the diet, be sure to use an actual measuring cup. One cup of food does not equal one giant coffee can or gallon jug. Nice try. Exercise can be harder, especially for our feline friends. Break out the feather dusters and laser pointers, anything that will get your cat up and moving around for a few minutes each day. For Fido, grab that leash and hit the pavement for some walks. Remember to start slow if you are just getting back to exercise. We strive for gradual weight loss, no more than one percent weight loss per week.
Consider bringing your dog or cat in for a physical exam to see if they are overweight. We can give you advice on how much weight they need to lose, and we have some low-fat food and treat ideas to try. Weighing your pet is always free, and you are welcome to come by anytime to check them on the scale. Hope to see you soon!
Stevenson Ranch Veterinary Center is located at 25832 Hemingway Avenue in Santa Clarita. For more information, please call 661-799-0655 and visit www.srvc.com.
