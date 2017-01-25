News from the American Cancer Society Give Someone a Much-Needed Lift: Volunteer for the ACS’ Lifesaving Road to Recovery Program
When fighting cancer, the frequent task of getting to and from oncology appointments should never be a challenge. Yet for many people battling this disease, transportation to necessary treatments poses a major worry. Not everyone has a car or the ability to drive. Some do not have family or friends who can consistently help throughout the often-rigorous treatment plans. There are patients who must skip treatments. Imagine how they must feel – hope, time and precious therapies are being compromised by this dilemma.
You can make a difference here by opening your compassionate heart for the men and women who lack such transportation. The American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery program is the perfect vehicle for doing so. Become a volunteer driver! It’s as simple as donating some spare time, using your own wheels and providing a patient assured access to their cancer care, with a better shot at survival.
ACS Volunteer Road to Recovery Guidelines
If you own a safe and reliable car, then you are already en route to becoming a caring community asset through the Road to Recovery program. But you’ll also need: a current and valid California driver’s license; proof of adequate auto insurance; a good driving record; a commitment to confidentiality; participation in a convenient live or online training course; and availability for a minimum of one morning or afternoon Monday to Friday.
Longtime ACS volunteers Brad and Laura Peach intimately understand the importance of patient transportation needs when fighting cancer. Brad’s mom was a 30-year breast cancer survivor, 7-year ovarian cancer, and died from lung cancer in 2012. His father is a prostate cancer survivor, and his grandfather died from the disease.
“We have been caregivers for many years for family, and we have many friends who are survivors we support,” Laura Peach stated. “Road to Recovery provides free rides each year to thousands of cancer patients. Donating their car, fuel and time to take patients to and from chemo or radiation treatments and doctor’s appointments, they are greatly needed.”
Volunteer driver coordinator opportunities are also available. Providing the backbone to the program, they help schedule the vital rides. Volunteers can perform this service when it’s convenient for them: during the week, evenings or weekends. Having a computer, Internet access, as little as four hours per week, and good organization and communication skills are required – and greatly appreciated. Bilingual coordinators are especially needed, predominantly fluent in Spanish, Cantonese, Mandarin, Korean and Vietnamese.
Thanks to Road to Recovery and the kindness of its volunteers, transportation issues needn’t be roadblocks to getting timely oncology care.
Together with its millions of supporters, the American Cancer Society saves lives by helping people stay well and get well, by finding cures, and by fighting back. The American Cancer Society is a nationwide, community-based voluntary health organization dedicated to eliminating cancer as a major health problem.
If you would like to become an ACS volunteer – whether for Road to Recovery or other programs/events/etc. – or you or your loved one need a ride to treatment, call the American Cancer Society at its Santa Clarita Valley office: 661-298-0886 option 3. Address: 25020 Avenue Stanford # 170, Valencia, 91355. You may also call the ACS’ main number at 800-227-2345 (available 24/7) or go to cancer.org to learn about the ACS’ many programs, services, community activities/volunteering and cutting-edge research efforts.
