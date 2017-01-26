A Note From The Publishers – February 2017

Love is in the air, and as we all turn our focus to the loved ones in our lives, we would like to take the opportunity to thank our wonderful advertisers and community partners. We appreciate your support and wish you all a love-filled February!

While Valentine’s Day gives us plenty to celebrate, we also have a handful of events to celebrate our non-profits. The SCV Senior Center’s annual Celebrity Waiter Dinner event is a blast every year, and we are especially excited to attend this year because of the theme: “Let the Music Play!” This entertaining event, held on Saturday, February 18 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, drums up fundraising dollars for the center’s vital assistance programs, as well as the much-anticipated new Senior Center building.

Before you put on your costumes and get ready to dance for the Senior Center, Single Mothers Outreach is hosting its annual Empowering HeArts Gala on Saturday, February 11 at Savia Community Center. This inspiring event honors six women in the community who have overcome incredible challenges to provide a happy, healthy life for themselves and the people they love. Empowering HeArts bridges motivational stories with artistic expression for one powerful event.

Wrapping up February’s event lineup is the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Santa Colorita Run, a favorite of many active residents and running enthusiasts in our community. Not just your ordinary run, this is one of the most colorful events in town. Runners are sprinkled and sprayed with bursts of colored powder as they complete the race, and the result is quite stunning! If you’re looking for a fun way to get in shape, join the Santa Colorita Run on Saturday, February 25 at Castaic lake Recreation Area.

Also in this issue, we have some very timely guides to keep you informed and inspired! It’s that time of year when the early birds start getting their financials in order and begin looking for the right professional to help them through tax season. Our CPA Tax Directory will run in the February, March and April issues, helping you get set up for tax season according to your schedule.

We also have our Valentine’s Gift Guide in this issue, to provide you with some gift ideas for both men and women. All right here in town, the items featured this year are from some of our most treasured local retailers. Their selections are absolutely beautiful, so be sure not to miss out. Once you’ve got the perfect gift picked out, turn the page to our Dining Guide, which features something for everyone. Be sure to make a reservation in advance, as these restaurants are quite popular and fill up quickly!

In addition to our February issue, we’ve also just released our February/March issue of élite Magazine, and if you haven’t seen our cover star, you may want to take a look. Andy Vargas, lead singer of Santana, is coming to Santa Clarita in the spring, and élite Magazine has the exclusive details on his upcoming appearance, as well as his new musical and philanthropic ventures.

New in this issue is our élite Seal of Approval! Read about an élite staff member’s experience trying MEND Cryotherapy for the first time, and get an idea of what it’s like through a first-hand account. We also feature some incredible local people – from an award-winning documentarian to multiple articles about the arts in Santa Clarita and an update from beloved non-profit, Circle of Hope, Inc.

Making this élite even more special, we are proud to announce our élite Weddings supplement. Packed with useful editorials, faces of local brides and stunning ads, this special supplement is dedicated to helping local couples get from “Yes” to “I do” as easily and beautifully as possible. Be sure to pass this on to local couples who are getting ready to walk down the aisle – they’ll need all the planning help they can get!

Happy Valentine’s Day,

Linda, Moe and Alexander Hafizi