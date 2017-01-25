Santa Clarita Is Heatin’ Up with the 5th Annual Charity Chili Cook-Off
The Santa Clarita community will once again show their support for two great non-profits – Spotlight Art Center and SRD Straightening Reins – while sampling 40 excellent chili entries. Last year’s event was very successful, and this year’s event is sure to be over the top. The event is being held at Wolf Creek Brewery (Rye Canyon Loop, off of Kelly Johnson Parkway in Valencia) at 6 p.m. (VIP early entry at 5:30 p.m.) on Thursday, March 23. This charity event includes general and VIP admission, cigar lounge, live band, DJ and dancing along with a silent auction, all decked out in a Western setting.
Community anticipation is heating up with excitement for this annual event. Chili cookers far and wide are looking forward to presenting their prized recipes in hopes of winning first, second or third prize, as well as the coveted People’s Choice Award. This year’s Presenting Sponsor is Whitening Lightning Teeth Whitening Products and Gerard Cosmetics, along with many other business owners who believe in supporting this annual event.
An expert panel of three chef judges will carefully critique each cooker’s chili and choose a winner. Attendees of the cook-off are given the opportunity to vote for their favorite chili; the chili receiving the most votes will win first, second and third prize for the People’s Choice Award.
The Mary White Band will spice up the dance floor with music of all genres. The cigar lounge will be perfect for smokin’ your favorite stogie, and the silent auction tables will be filled with great packages to bid and win! Again proceeds will benefit two wonderful local charities.
Tickets are on sale at www.scvcharitychilicookoff.com/tickets. VIP Experience Tickets range from $65 – purchase in advance, online only, limited number of tickets available – or General Admission Tickets are $20 – purchase online before February 28). Tickets will go up to $25 after February 28.
Sponsors, at the time of this writing, include: Presenting Sponsor Whitening Lightning Teeth Whitening Products and Gerard Cosmetics, as well as The Magazine of Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Valley Signal, KHTS AM 1220, Galpin Subaru, Skyline Home Loans, Wells Fargo, Brian Border, SchlickArt, Lucas Insurance Services, Sweat it Out, A V Party Rental, Newhall Escrow, AQMS Moving and Storage, Edward Jones, Pacific Trust Escrow, Bank of the sierra, Sierra Heritage Medical Group, Remax of Valencia, Silvertunes Entertainment, Main Street Graphics, VIA Promotional Products, A1 Party, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Kokolitas Cakes, Sweet Beams Ice Cream, Wolf Creek Brewery, Mary White Band, Memorable Photo Booth, Andy Gump, Sky Crest Signs, and Southland Association of Realtors (SARS) SCV division.
For more information, please visit www.scvcharitychilicookoff.com. Please contact Nicole Stinson at 661-816-4234 or Amanda Benson at 661-714-9443 for questions.
