Swimming and ADD/ADHD part four of four
Of the 12 symptom areas of ADD/ADHD, swimming aids in:
Self-Monitoring and Self-Righting – In a workout, it’s hard to lose track of what you are doing. All you have to do is look around and see what everyone else is doing. You also always have the goal of finishing the task at had so you can rest. This becomes the singular focus. Unlike the inability to read social cues and fix whatever you did or said, the cues come from your own body and there is some pain when you fail to correct behaviors.
Reinforceability – People who fail to learn from their mistakes, or those who do not respond to rewards are reinforced for their own good, in the pool. As mentioned before, when a small change in the way an arm is propelled leads to an easier swim or a win in a competition, the reinforcement is so immediate that it is hard to ignore, and punishes the body when it is ignored. People with ADD are smart; often, very smart. But they are better aware of what is going on internally than they will ever be aware of what else is going on. We often try to reinforce or punish with all the other stuff going on and they miss it.
Exercise, itself, is an amazing detoxin. The increased blood flow through the muscles helps clear up toxins and acids that accumulate in the muscle, and the increased blood flow to the brain helps to keep the brain alert and stimulate thinking. Putting a workout between two, two-hour blocks of study can accomplish more than a full six-hour block of study alone.
Michael Phelps has joined the ranks of other greats with ADD, including Walt Disney, Benjamin Franklin, and Winston Churchill, to name a very few, with the help and guidance of a devoted and wise mother and the talent and efforts of his coaches.
For more information on swimming and water safety, contact Academy Swim Club at 661-702-8585 or go to www.Swim4Life.com.
The Magazine of Santa Clarita has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, The Magazine of Santa Clarita has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1989 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.