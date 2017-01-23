Valentine’s Day in The Barnyard
Animals have mates, relationships and friendships just like we do! They marry for life, or go on dates. They have arguments and resolutions too. At the Gentle Barn we have animals of the same species and of different kinds who spend time together and prefer to be with each other over anyone else.
We rescued Monty and Ruby together and they have been together for more than 20 years. They cannot stand to be separated at all. They follow each other around all day, eat together, groom each other and get jealous if one of them spends too much time with someone else. They might not have had an official ceremony, but they are as good as married!
For Mufasa, every day is Valentines Day! He is always strutting and flirting and trying to win someone over. And the funny thing is that the hens are perfectly content to share him! They all role in the sand together, or sunbathe and when there are treats in the yard, Mufasa calls his ladies and then stands proudly by while they eat. For Mufasa chivalry is not dead, it is always, “ladies first!”
Gus spends time with his favorite girl friend every day: a turkey named Nalla. He lowers his head and gently rests it by hers and the two of them communicate like that for hours. Gus does not like interference from any of the other goats and will chase them away if they get too close. Nalla spends time of course with the other birds, and Gus with the other goats, but each day they make time for each other as well. The two of them are great friends and will be for the rest of their lives.
Come celebrate Valentine’s Day with us! Bring your loved ones to The Gentle Barn and share the day with animals! Hug the cows, give the pigs a tummy rubs, cuddle with the turkeys, play with the goats and sheep, and flirt with our peacock. Afterwards, have lunch here, munch on some hot fresh popcorn, and enjoy an ice cold drink under the shade trees surrounded by glorious mountains, under a blue sky canopy, shrouded in peace, joy and tranquility!
The Gentle Barn Valentine’s Day celebration will be on Sunday February 12th from 10-2, hope to see you there!
