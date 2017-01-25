Women’s Conference to Feature Inspiring Voices on March 4
The annual College of the Canyons Women’s Conference returns Saturday, March 4 with an exciting lineup of presenters and breakout sessions designed to help inspire attendees to focus on achieving goals and becoming civically engaged members of their communities.
The 2017 College of the Canyons Women’s Conference “Inspiring Voices: Making a Difference in an Ever-Changing World” will be held from 8 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 4, in the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center.
“This year’s conference will offer sessions on a board range of topics of interest to women and focus on following your passion and getting involved in non-profit organizations in our community and beyond,” said Dr. Diane Fiero, assistant superintendent/vice president, human resources at the college. “We want the women of our community to hear from our inspiring speakers and walk away with great ways they can make a difference in this world.”
Attendees will benefit from breakout sessions throughout the day covering a wide range of topics, including:
• Healthy Relationships
• Volunteerism and Civic Engagement in your Community
• Women Entrepreneurs
• Grief and Loss
• Dress for Success
• Healthy Body Image
• Researching Your Ancestry
• SPIRIT – Suicide Prevention
• Elder Care and Elder Law
• The Balance Act: Doing It All at Any Age
• Issues facing today’s college students (a student panel discussion)
• Effective make-up tips for women of all ages
• Creating a professional network and building a mentoring program
Kim Goldman, executive director of the Santa Clarita Valley Youth Project,
will be the conference’s keynote speaker. Goldman will speak about the various challenges behind establishing a non-profit organization.
A vendor alley with more than 20 booths will feature for-sale items such as women’s clothing, jewelry, make-up, hats, handbags, personalized home décor, handmade leather gifts, healthy snacks, and other items.
Admission is $35 and $20 for students (identification required). Admission includes access to all events and activities, breakfast, as well as a raffle drawing ticket.
Lunch will be catered by Wolf Creek Restaurant & Brewing Co.
Conference sponsors include presenting sponsor Boston Scientific Neuromodulation Valencia, College of the Canyons Associated Student Government, Mellady Marketing, Wolf Creek Restaurant and Brewing Co., and KHTS
For more information and to register, visit www.canyons.edu/wc or contact the Women’s Conference event desk at 661-362-3426 or [email protected]u. For vendor opportunities, email [email protected].
ADVERTISE WITH US
‘Let the Music Play’ at Celebrity Waiter Dinner – Unique auction items and a rockin’ good time await guests on February 18read more
London’s Calling You To Soroptimist Fashion Show A new concept showcases several firsts for this fundraising favoriteread more
A Note From The Publishers – February 2017read more
The Magazine of Santa Clarita has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, The Magazine of Santa Clarita has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1989 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.