2017 Tastes Better Than Ever!
The Magazine of Santa Clarita is pleased to support the Child & Family Center’s 29th annual Taste of the Town coming Sunday, May 7. Held at the Mann Biomedical Park, guests enjoy delectable tidbits from 50 restaurants, caterers, and beer and wine purveyors for one all-inclusive price. All proceeds benefit Child & Family Center, which provides therapy services for 650 children with emotional or behavioral issues each week.
Guests who purchase the VIP Experience for $125 will enjoy a special one-hour pre-event reception from 12 to 1 p.m., featuring access to all the booths and exclusive access to special beer and wine. General admission is from 1 to 5 p.m., and tickets are $75. The event is adults age 21+ only. Great prizes are in store for attendees! Always a crowd favorite, local jeweler Apo Yessayan of Classic Designs Jewelry travels to Belgium to select a one-carat diamond for Taste of the Town. Guests purchase a glass of champagne and a ticket for a chance to win the coveted prize. An exciting Live Auction is also on tap, featuring trips, restaurant dinners, golf packages and more.
Back by popular demand, Mark LeVang has assembled his stellar group of musicians and singers for our event. Currently on a world tour with Neil Diamond, Mark will fly in to perform at the event! Singers Rudy, Jenny and Brandon are back this year after a very busy schedule singing for dignitaries across the globe and for high society events in Los Angeles and abroad. The band is highly acclaimed in the motion picture and recording session world, performing on such blockbuster movie scores as “Jurassic World,” 2016 Oscar Winner “Inside Out,” “Tomorrowland” and most recently, “Zootopia” for Disney pictures!
The success of Taste of the Town relies a great deal on the generosity of our sponsors. 2017 marks the ninth time that Bank of Santa Clarita has been Title Sponsor. Joining them for the fourth time is Whitening Lightning and Gerard Cosmetics, both owned by local entrepreneur and philanthropist Jennifer Gerard. Other longtime supporters this year include Mann Biomedical Park, Boston Scientific, Santa Clarita Studios, Princess Cruises, Classic Designs Jewelry and Salon 7.
For a complete list of participating restaurants, sponsorship opportunities or to purchase tickets visit www.tasteofthetown.com.
