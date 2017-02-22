The Magazine of Santa Clarita is proud to sponsor this event and feature on our cover: Nicole Gruell, Kim Kurowski, Jeff Meyer and Melanie Meyer.

Following its past success, Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley (SIGSCV) is taking this year’s charity runway show to daring new heights, beginning with the theme: London’s Calling – For a Cause. To be held on April 2 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia this year’s show will present all facets of the vibrant city and promises a day of fashion, glamour and entertainment that is sure to keep the audience on its toes.

Not only will the 2017 show bring back favorite brands – like White House Black Market, Banana Republic, M.Fredric and Tulle & Dye, who are excited to bring you their trendy spring/summer collections – but it also will feature the haute couture of NoHo’s newest designers! For the first time ever, SIGSCV has teamed up with The Art Institute Hollywood and is proud to be a platform for the designers’ ambitions to bring a new edginess to this collective show.

Taking you back to the days when The Beatles and The Rolling Stones invaded pop culture, the show also will entertain its guests with stunning live performances by the Earth Circus, The Aerial Classroom and international known artist Marston Smith. Devotees of the swinging city will get to enjoy the Welch Baker’s tearoom experience, impressive creations of Adriana’s Millinery, finest toffee and delicacies, and more shopping than ever before! Sound divine? And we haven’t even mentioned the front row VIP tickets, the goody bags and the silent auction that promises a jaw-dropping surprise!

There is certainly something for everyone at the expanded vendor boutique, which now includes a Gentlemen’s Club hosted by J.David’s, or visit The Art of Shaving, stop by the whiskey tasting and stroll through the fleet of vintage cars.

Fabulous sponsor models will represent Thrivent Financial, Acura Valencia, The Magazine of Santa Clarita, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation, Advanced Audiology, Re/max of Santa Clarita and KHTS, alongside professional models.

Title Sponsors Jeff and Melanie Meyer of Thrivent Financial, along with SIGSCV, is inviting you to a fun-filled day of fundraising and fashion as a means to give back to the community. Thrivent’s mission is to help clients make wise decisions with their money, so they can live generous lives and strengthen families. The proceeds of this event will benefit local community needs and women and girls in crisis.

As a sponsor or ticket holder, you’re assisting SIGSCV in continuing its mission to improve the lives of women and girls. Connect with SIGSCV on social media to follow up on the Battle of Dukes. In a collective attempt to raise awareness, promote the event and place your votes, community-minded business owners representing Thrivent Financial, SchlickArt, Survival of the Fittest, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation and Unruh Spine Center will participate in an exciting online contest. So make sure not to miss out on this spectacular event.

If you wish to sponsor or purchase tickets, visit www.SIGSCV.org. Tickets start at $45. Mark your calendar for April 2 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.

photo by Joie de Vivre photographie