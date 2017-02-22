March into Spring
Spring is the time of year when many of us decide to clean out our closets, spruce up the yard and redecorate. Here at Assistance League Resale, we can help you with all of this.
Step 1. Clean out your closets, attics and playrooms, and bring all your old items to our store. Just pull into the parking lot at the back of the store, ring the doorbell and we will help unload your car and give you a tax receipt. It’s that simple. And you can rest easy that all donated items are going to a great cause right here in your own community.
Step 2. Spruce up your yard with repurposed items from our store. Use an old chandelier to hang jars with candles as outdoor lighting. Make mosaic planters or stepping stones with dishes from our housewares department. Add color to your furniture with affordable, new-to-you pillows.
Step 3. Redecorate and revitalize your indoor décor. Fill assorted vases (only $1 each) with fresh flowers to add splashes of color throughout your home. Make a small room look bigger by hanging a mirror. Our large selection of paintings and prints will give your house the makeover you’ve wanted, at a price you can afford!
Refresh your home, sit back, relax and enjoy the rest of springtime.
Shop Resale – Save Money – Find Treasures – Support Santa Clarita
Assistance League Resale is located at 24364 Main Street in downtown Newhall. We are open Monday and Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 4 pm. Tuesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. We are happy to take your gently used donations. Tax receipts are provided upon request.
