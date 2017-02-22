A Note from the Publishers – March 2017
With the start of spring, things are warming up here in the Santa Clarita Valley – especially our charity event season! There will be many opportunities to get involved and stay active in the community with the next couple of months of springtime events, and we’re connected to the valley’s extensive list of non-profits to give you the most comprehensive and up-to-date coverage on what’s happening here in town. To start, we feature three wonderful events on our cover, and there truly is something for everyone to enjoy!
For a fun-filled family evening, the SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off is a great way to eat a good meal and support multiple local charities. This year, proceeds from the event support SRD Straightening Reins and Spotlight Arts Center. Judging includes both a People’s Choice Award and a Judges Choice Award, and there will be plenty of chili to choose from! Bring an appetite to the Hyatt Regency Valencia on March 23.
Ladies and gents will be delighted to hear there are big changes coming to the annual Soroptimist Fashion Show. With the “London’s Calling” theme, we’re more excited than ever to see what fashions grace the stage this year. Styles are said to present all facets of the vibrant city and promise a day of fashion, glamour and entertainment that is sure to keep the audience on its toes. So if style is your passion, you don’t want to miss this show and boutique held on April 2 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
On Saturday, April 15, residents of the Santa Clarita Valley are invited to come out and participate in a fun, unique fundraising event benefitting local Special Olympic athletes, as well as orphans in Africa. Six and a half years ago, local resident Scott Norton watched a video about a young man named Austin Gutwein who founded a non-profit that funds projects in support of orphans in Africa, via free-throw shooting marathons. Today, the Hoops of Hope event supports both the Special Olympics and Hoops for Hope organization. Come test your skills on the court on Saturday, April 15 at the SCV Sports Complex.
Wrapping up the March events, the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer is hosting its 7th Annual Walk for Kids with Cancer, scheduled for Saturday, March 18 at College of the Canyons Cougar Stadium. All funds raised from the walk go directly to support the Michael Hoefflin Foundation and its services. Last year’s event raised $95,000 — this year, the Foundation hopes to raise $100,000. Let’s help meet that goal!
In addition to news about our community’s latest events, this issue also features four guides to help you stay on top of the season. Our Ka-Ching! Tax Guide has all the information you’ll need to get your taxes done on time and without hassle. See the best Santa Clarita has to offer in tax services on page 48.
With so many opportunities for youth enrichment and study, the world of education and child care is becoming increasingly competitive, but our Kids and Education Camp Directory features programs that are a cut above the rest. Be sure to see what local education has to offer your children on page 74.
To help round out your house and home, our Spring Home and Garden Directory offers a plethora of information about landscapers, home shopping retailers and contractors to help you make your space as fresh and vibrant as the season. Look for home inspiration on page 118.
Happy spring!
Linda, Moe and Alexander Hafizi
