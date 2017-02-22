Run the Rocks! More than a running event: a national movement
Jack’s Angels Foundation, a local charitable organization devoted to advocacy and research for DIPG, is celebrating the National DIPG Awareness Resolution introduced by Congressman Steve Knight in January in the US House of Representatives. Diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma is the 2nd most common pediatric brain tumor and is notoriously the deadliest. The Resolution designates May 17 as National DIPG Awareness Day, in concert with a nationwide movement for state proclamations. Jack’s Angels is helping with for the California Resolution, with assistance from Assemblyman Dante Acosta and State Senator Scott Wilk. In 2014, then Assemblyman Scott Wilk introduced the first State Resolution for DIPG Awareness upon learning about DIPG, which has seen no progress in its standard treatment protocol nor its terminal prognosis in over 50 years.
Jack’s Angels 2017 Relay for Research includes “Run the Rocks!” on April 30th, 2017 at Vasquez Rocks County Park, featuring different length trail races, a kids 1k, and a 20k “Relay for Jack.” The event proceeds support DIPG research, and celebrates the soon-to-follow National DIPG Awareness Day. Information and registration can be found at runtherocks.info. The companion virtual “Relay for Jack” is an option for those unable to attend the April 30th event, or for anyone wanting to support this effort for pediatric brain tumor awareness and research, from anywhere around the world. Participants are asked to walk or run between May 1 and May 17 if possible, with registration at www.curedipg.info.
Janet Demeter, who was inspired to found Jack’s Angels by the too-short-but-sweet life of her 3-year-old son Jack, deceased in 2012, emphasizes, “Awareness is so important; these families are expected to accept certain and horrible death for their children because their lives have little value to the medical research system in place. DIPG is a powerful example of the neglect of pediatric cancer research, even by our own government. These kids and their families deserve acknowledgement, and hope for change.”
To learn more about the National DIPG Awareness Resolution (H.Res.69) and Jack’s Angels 2017 Relay for Research, visit www.jacksangels.org.
