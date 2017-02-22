Things Are Heating Up For the Fifth Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off

The Magazine of Santa Clarita is proud to sponsor this event and feature on our cover: Amanda Benson, Jennifer Gerard, Laina McFerren and Nicole Stinson.

It’s no secret. Santa Clarita Valley is known for its philanthropy and volunteerism. Five years ago, when a group of real estate professionals created a charity event that also showcased local culinary talent, supporters poured out of the woodwork.

The SCV Charity Chili Cook-off caught fire, expanding from a few hundred people bursting the seams of a hotel ballroom in 2012 to several thousand in 2016. Co-chairs Amanda Benson and Nicole Stinson say this year will be their best yet.

On March 23 at 6 p.m., a limited number of chili cookers are invited to apply to serve their chili for a fee of $100. Voting is both People’s Choice and Judges Choice, with three winners in each category. For more information, please scvcharitychilicookoff.com/chili-cookers-rules.

Each year, the event organizers select worthy non-profit organizations that benefit Santa Clarita Valley and outlying areas. The 2017 beneficiaries are:

SRD Straightening Reins

SRD Straightening Reins provides behavioral, educational and community outreach services to youth and their families in the Los Angeles, Kern and Ventura counties. Their goal is teaching youth that positive choices result in infinite possibilities.

Spotlight Arts Center

Spotlight Arts Center’s vision is to create a community hub that promotes visual and performing arts of all mediums. Their primary focus is the individual growth of members. They believe that people flourish exponentially within an inclusive, supportive and encouraging community environment.

This year’s Presenting Co-sponsors are Gerard Cosmetics and Whitening Lightning. As CEO of both companies, Santa Clarita Valley resident and businesswoman Jennifer Gerard has been a strong supporter since the inception.

Other sponsors include: Habanero Sponsors SchlickArt and MainStreet Graphics; Serrano Sponsors Skyline Home Loans, Southland Regional Association of Realtors, Advanced Audiology, Newhall Escrow, Andy Gump, Sweat It Out, Galpin of Subaru and Lucas Insurance Services; Jalapeno Sponsors Heritage Sierra Medical Group of Santa Clarita, Re/max of Santa Clarita, HomeBridge Financial, Cherrie Brown and Zach McReynolds Real Estate Rockstars, AQMS Moving and Storage, Edward Jones, Pacific Trust Escrow, Bank of the Sierra, HomeSmart and Wintrust Mortgage; Bell Pepper Sponsors WSI Internet Consulting, Sandy Holguin and 25 Score Card; Ghost Pepper Sponsors KHTS AM-1220, The Magazine of Santa Clarita and Wells Fargo Home Mortgage; In-Kind Sponsors Ed Masterson, Via Promotional, A-1 Party, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Kokolita’s Cakes, Sweet Beams Ice Cream, Memorable Photo Booth, Skycrest Signs and Awards Trophies and Treasures; Spicy Supporting Sponsors AK Printing, Mary Right Band, SCVTV, Signal Multimedia, Santa Clarita Gazette, Silvertunes Entertainment and AV Party Rentals; and VIP Sponsors Barn & Charm, Newhall Refinery and Salt Creek Grille.

General Admission tickets are $25. All attendees are invited to taste 40 great chilis, enjoy the silent auction, dancing, mechanical bull rides, photo booth, live band and DJ. A limited number of VIP Experience tickets are available for advanced online purchase of $65. The VIP Ticket price includes: 5:30 p.m. early entry, one beer ticket, access into VIP area, VIP valet parking, swag bag and VIP hors d’oeuvres.

To participate in SCV’s hottest charity event of the year, or for more information, please contact Nicole Stinson at 661-816-4234 or Amanda Benson at 661-714-9443.

photo by Joie de Vivre photographie