The City of Santa Clarita’s [email protected] series, presented by Galpin Subaru, will kick off its 2017 March through October season on Thursday, March 2, 2017 with a fresh lineup of events on Main Street in Old Town Newhall.
On the first Thursday of every month, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., JAM Sessions will teach attendees to step to the beat with professional dance instructors teaching moves to tunes played by a live band. Dance themes this season include Bollywood, Samba, Salsa, African Dance and Drums, Pacific Island, Caribbean, Mexican Folk and Swing. JAM Sessions will take place in the patio area of the Old Town Newhall Library, located at 24500 Main Street.
Also on the first Thursday of every month, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at The MAIN (formerly the Repertory East Playhouse), guests can enjoy 10 by 10, an entertaining variety night. For 10 minutes each, 10 acts will take the stage, performing original live theatre pieces, improv, comedy, magic, music and more.
On the second Thursday of each month, the Revved Up car show will show off a specific genre of automobiles from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Main Street between 8th Street and Market Street. Visitors can check out unique categories of vehicles like classic VWs, Mustangs, hot rods, customs and more while enjoying food trucks and refreshments. Persons interested in submitting a car for consideration can apply online at www.OldTownNewhall.com/RevvedUp.
Meanwhile, professional and aspiring songwriters will perform original works at Note by Note at The MAIN from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Performers interested in Note by Note can apply online at www.OldTownNewhall.com/NotebyNote.
The third Thursday of the month brings the wildly-popular SENSES block party to Main Street between 6th Street and Market Street, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. SENSES party themes for 2017 include Luck o’ the Irish, License to Thrill and Flashback to the 80s and will feature popular performers, gourmet food trucks and themed activities in a fun and festive adult setting.
The fourth Thursday of the month features the ARTree Speaker Series at The MAIN, presented in partnership with the CalArts Community Arts Partnership and the City of Santa Clarita.
For more information about the City of Santa Clarita’s 2017 [email protected] events, visit www.ThursdaysAtNewhall.com  or contact the City’s Arts and Events Office at (661) 250-3787. 

