44th Annual Frontier Toyota/ Henry Mayo “Drive Safe” Golf Classic

by | Mar 31, 2017 | Community

 The 44th Annual Frontier Toyota/Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital “Drive Safe” Golf Classic will be held May 13 at the beautiful Valencia Country Club.  The tournament, which culminates with a dinner and live and silent auctions, supports emergency services in the Santa Clarita Valley – a vital, lifesaving service for our residents.  The tournament, its message and its contribution to benefit emergency care are stronger because of the generosity of our sponsors.
We are proud to announce that we raised more than $332,000 in 2016 for Emergency Services at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, and we plan to do it again in 2017.
To download a sponsor form, please visit www.henrymayo.com/foundation/programs-and-events.
For information on this year’s tournament, please contact Annual Giving Officer Laura Chesler at 661-200-1202 or email [email protected].  

