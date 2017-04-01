California Beer Festival Presents the Second Annual BBQ & Beer Festival Spring festival to showcase refreshing craft beers and delicious BBQ on May 5-7

by | Mar 31, 2017 | Community

The producers of the legendary California Beer Festival are proud to announce the second annual BBQ & Beer Festival from Friday, May 5 to Sunday, May 7 at Central Park in Santa Clarita.  This two-day event will feature a lineup of the best craft beers in California as well as hot, delicious BBQ and entertainment for the entire family.
The first day of the BBQ & Beer Festival offers attendees the ultimate craft beer experience with samples of more than 45 handcrafted beers on tap, as well as bbq vendors and live music.  Saturday is for bbq lovers, serving up mouthwatering selections, as well as live bands and craft brews.  Sunday’s family friendly event is all about enjoying the best in bold and mouthwatering BBQ and BBQ sauce from around the state, paired with refreshing brews.  Kids ages 12 and under are free and can enjoy the Kid Zone.  While top notch performances by Tommy Castro and the Painkillers, as well as Jack Mack and the Heart Attack, are slated for Sunday, all days will feature a variety of live music and entertainment.
Friday, May 6 features a Craft Beer Festival from 5:30-9:30 p.m., and Saturday, March 7 features a BBQ Festival from noon to 8 p.m.  Sunday’s event runs from noon to 6 p.m.  All days will be held at Central Park in Santa Clarita, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.
Tickets are available for purchase online now and will also be sold at the door.  Festival tickets range from $10 to $40.  Individuals must be 21 years of age or older with a valid ID to enter the Beer Festival on Friday and to consume alcohol during any of the festival days.
For more information, please visit www.BBQandBeerFestival.com.

COM-CaliBBQ-P1
COM-CaliBBQ-P2
COM-CaliBBQ-P3

ADVERTISE WITH US

CLICK HERE
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE

The Magazine of Santa Clarita has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, The Magazine of Santa Clarita has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1989 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.

SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE

28318 Constellation Road
Valencia, Ca 91355

Tel: 1 (661) 294-4444
Fax: 1 (661) 294-4442

QUICK MENU

Advertise With Us
Magazine Sections
Past Issues
Event Calendar
About Us
Contact Us

FOLLOW US

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This