GO Jazz Big Band Presents: Basie, the Beatles and Beyond Sunday, April 23 at 3 p.m. at West Ranch High School Theater
When local educator Brian Leff took over the GO Jazz Big Band, he gave it a unique, three-part identifier. For their spring concert this year, the band takes its slogan literally as the GO Jazz Big Band presents: Basie, the Beatles, & Beyond.
On April 23 at 3 p.m., the band invites you to swing hard through Basie favorites like Blues in Hoss’ Flat and Fancy Pants, revel in the great melodies of Beatles hits like Norwegian Wood and Can’t Buy Me Love, and explore the mysterious outer limits of Beyond. But just what is Beyond? According to Leff, it ranges from Bobby Darin to Bjork, with side trips to wild Celtic dance and a severe phobia of rotary telephones.
The show will be held at the West Ranch High School Performing Arts Theater on Sunday, April 23, starting at 3 p.m. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are an exceptional value at $10 for general admission and $5 for seniors. But the really great news is that students of all ages are free!
The GO Jazz Big Band is a Santa Clarita Valley treasure featuring some of the best musicians in Southern California. This is a hard-charging ensemble in the tradition of the Buddy Rich Band and the Tonight Show Orchestra that also keeps an eye toward the exciting future of Big Band music. Terrific soloists, a great rhythm section, blazing horns and vocalist Steve Lively all combine to make this a truly special event.
ADVERTISE WITH US
Sample the Best at Taste of the Town On May 7 at Mann Biomedical Park
The Magazine of Santa Clarita is proud to sponsor this wonderful event and feature on our cover eight of the 40 vendors who will be sampling foods and drinks at this year’s event, along with event Chair Doreen Shine. Don’t miss Child & Family Center’s 29th annual...read more
The British Are Coming! To Santa Clarita for the Soroptimist Fashion Show
Following its past success, Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley (SIGSCV) is taking this year’s charity runway show to daring new heights, beginning with the theme: London’s Calling – For a Cause. To be held on April 2 at the Hyatt Regency...read more
A Note from the Publishers – April 2017
It’s that time of the year again – Taste of the Town is just around the corner, coming up on May 7, and Santa Clarita is buzzing with anticipation and excitement! This year’s event Chairperson, Doreen Shine, has promised a delightful afternoon full of samplings from...read more
The Magazine of Santa Clarita has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, The Magazine of Santa Clarita has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1989 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.