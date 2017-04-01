GO Jazz Big Band Presents: Basie, the Beatles and Beyond Sunday, April 23 at 3 p.m. at West Ranch High School Theater

by | Mar 31, 2017 | Community

When local educator Brian Leff took over the GO Jazz Big Band, he gave it a unique, three-part identifier.  For their spring concert this year, the band takes its slogan literally as the GO Jazz Big Band presents: Basie, the Beatles, & Beyond.
On April 23 at 3 p.m., the band invites you to swing hard through Basie favorites like Blues in Hoss’ Flat and Fancy Pants, revel in the great melodies of Beatles hits like Norwegian Wood and Can’t Buy Me Love, and explore the mysterious outer limits of Beyond.  But just what is Beyond?  According to Leff, it ranges from Bobby Darin to Bjork, with side trips to wild Celtic dance and a severe phobia of rotary telephones.
The show will be held at the West Ranch High School Performing Arts Theater on Sunday, April 23, starting at 3 p.m.  Doors open at 2:30 p.m.  Tickets are an exceptional value at $10 for general admission and $5 for seniors.  But the really great news is that students of all ages are free!
The GO Jazz Big Band is a Santa Clarita Valley treasure featuring some of the best musicians in Southern California.  This is a hard-charging ensemble in the tradition of the Buddy Rich Band and the Tonight Show Orchestra that also keeps an eye toward the exciting future of Big Band music.  Terrific soloists, a great rhythm section, blazing horns and vocalist Steve Lively all combine to make this a truly special event.  

ADVERTISE WITH US

CLICK HERE
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE

The Magazine of Santa Clarita has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, The Magazine of Santa Clarita has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1989 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.

SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE

28318 Constellation Road
Valencia, Ca 91355

Tel: 1 (661) 294-4444
Fax: 1 (661) 294-4442

QUICK MENU

Advertise With Us
Magazine Sections
Past Issues
Event Calendar
About Us
Contact Us

FOLLOW US

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This