Magic & Cheer to Take Center Stage at Santa Clarita PAC
The 2016-17 season at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center (PAC) isn’t over yet! If you have yet to enjoy a show at the SCV’s premiere entertainment venue rest assured, the PAC’s spring lineup will have something for everyone in the family to enjoy.
Audience members won’t believe their eyes when “It’s Magic” takes the stage on Sunday, April 9.
Prepare to be spellbound by sleight-of-hand illusions, stage tricks, comedy and variety acts that are sure to enthrall the entire family!
Called “a must for magic buffs of all ages” by the Los Angeles Times, “It’s Magic” features a cast of award-winning performers from around the world, including Hollywood’s Magic Castle and Las Vegas, such as Jody Baran & Kathleen, Charlue Frye & Co, Kyle and Mistie Knight, Dana Daniels, and Dan Birch.
Presented by Terry Hill and Milt Larsen, creator of The Magic Castle, “It’s Magic” is considered the country’s longest-running all-star magic revue.
Tickets for “It’s Magic” range from $17 to $40 per person.
Some high-octane cheer will be brought to the PAC from April 28 to 30 and May 5 through May 7 when the cast of “Bring It On: The Musical” gets in formation.
Based on the 2000 film of the same name, “Bring It On: The Musical” tells the story of two cheerleading squads in competition to win the National Cheerleading Championships and the unexpected bonds they create along the way.
The musical’s music and lyrics were written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton” and “In The Heights”), Amanda Green, Tom Kitt and Jeff Whitty.
Tickets for “Bring It On: The Musical” range from $5 to $10 per person. Located at the College of the Canyons Valencia campus, the PAC has been delivering high-quality entertainment to the Santa Clarita Valley since it opened its doors in 2004.
For more information about It’s Magic and “Bring It On: The Musical,” or to purchase tickets, please contact the PAC Box Office at 661-362-5304 or visit www.canyonspac.com.
