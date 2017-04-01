A Note from the Publishers – April 2017
It’s that time of the year again – Taste of the Town is just around the corner, coming up on May 7, and Santa Clarita is buzzing with anticipation and excitement! This year’s event Chairperson, Doreen Shine, has promised a delightful afternoon full of samplings from our valley’s best restaurants and beverage purveyors, all in the good company of our local movers and shakers. The popular Diamond Drop, sponsored by Classic Designs Jewelry, is back again this year, along with Mark LeVang, who will be providing live entertainment after flying back from his tour with Neil Diamond. So bring your appetite on May 7, and be ready for a good time! Also, be sure to take a look at our special Taste of the Town Dining Guide to see a sampling of the vendors!
Coming up soon, Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley is taking this year’s charity runway show to daring new heights, beginning with the theme: London’s Calling – For a Cause. This year’s show, to be held on April 2 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, will present all facets of the vibrant city and promises a day of fashion, glamour and entertainment that is sure to keep the audience on its toes.
From the runway to the basketball court, residents of the Santa Clarita Valley are invited to come out and participate in a fun, unique fundraising event on Saturday, April 15, benefitting local Special Olympic athletes, as well as orphans in Africa. What could Special Olympic athletes in Santa Clarita possibly have in common with orphans in Africa? Well, if you get out to the SCV Sports Complex on April 15 anytime between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., you will find the answer is basketball free-throws.
You’ll have another chance to get the blood pumping with the National Parkinson Foundation’s second annual Moving Day, a fundraising walk event for Parkinson’s disease in Santa Clarita. April is National PD Awareness Month, and in honor, the Moving Day walk will be held at Valencia Heritage Park on April 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Money raised will help improve the lives of people living with PD and families affected by the disease.
In addition to news about our community’s latest events, this issue also features guides to help you stay on top of the season! Just in the nick of time, the Ka-Ching! CPA Guide showcases our valley’s best tax services all in one place, so you have a convenient way to get to know your CPA and choose someone quickly. Our Worship Guide is useful for all those readers celebrating Easter. Be sure to take a look to plan your holiday services ahead of time. Our Beauty Guide is right in time for spring, helping you find inspiration for a new look to go along with the new season. Last but not least, our All About Pets Directory is a huge hit each year, and it features all the services you need to keep your furry loved ones safe, healthy, happy and beautiful. While you’re in the Pets section, don’t miss out on our Cutest Pet Photo Contest results! Your heart will surely melt when you see these adorable photos!
Speaking of adorable, we hope you’ve had a chance to see the newest edition of élite Magazine. This issue’s cover star comes from the biggest show on TV right now: This Is Us! We are all fans of this beautiful, endearing show, and we couldn’t be more excited to share one of their littlest big stars: Mackenzie Hansicsak! Also in this issue is our brand new Transformations feature, as we showcase the end result of gorgeous outdoor home improvement projects. The Ultimate Business Professional Winners are announced, and we introduce two new columns that give readers a better understanding of the business community and local filming. Happy reading!
Happy Easter,
Linda, Moe and Alexander Hafizi
