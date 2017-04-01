Relay Rally & Survivor Hoedown Is Coming to Town
The 2017 ACS Relay For Life is coming up on May 20 and 21 – but you don’t have to wait until then to enjoy some great events leading up to Relay For Life.
On Saturday April 8, be sure to stop by the “Relay Rally” at Westfield Town Center, near the fish pond. There will be plenty of fun family activities to help kick off the 2017 Relay Season. See scvrelay.org calendar for details.
And survivors are why we Relay. On Thursday May 4, we will be hosting the “Survivor Hoedown.” In keeping with this year’s western “Give Cancer the Boot” theme, this fun event recognizing and celebrating survivors will be hosted from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Hart Hall, located inside Hart Park at 24151 Newhall Ave. Survivors and one guest can enjoy a Western-themed tri-tip dinner and register and pick up their special Survivor event T-shirts. Please email [email protected] to RSVP and with any questions.
And mark your calendars for the main event: the American Cancer Society’s 2017 SCV Relay For Life. The event is taking place May 20 and 21, starting at 9 a.m. at Central Park. It will be 24 hours with a Western theme and dedicated to “Giving Cancer the Boot.” Saturday morning starts with a ceremony dedicated to survivors and the Survivor Lap. From there it will be 24 hours of great activities, food trucks and entertainment for the whole family – all with some country and cowboy flair.
Many ask: “Where does that money go?” Relay For Life events worldwide provide almost 50 percent of the operating income for the American Cancer Society. Cancer research is the number one use of the money raised. The money raised also provides cancer patients rides to and from their treatments, and more than a million people have had their questions answered and concerns addressed when they called the 24-Hour Cancer Hotline at 1-800-227-2345. And more than 25 million people have found the information they needed when they visited cancer.org.
On a local scale, these services are available right here in the Santa Clarita Valley. The ACS has an office located in the Industrial Center that is staffed almost 100 percent by volunteers. It offers a menu of support services from free wigs to rides to doctor appointments for SCV residents.
Make one of the largest Relay For Life events in the world part of your plans the weekend of May 20 and 21. Join the nearly 4 million people worldwide that participate in Relay events. Help do your part to make this cancer’s last century.
Full schedule of events, run sign-up and donation tools can be found at www.scvrelay.org. Like SCV Relay For Life on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SCVRelay.
The Santa Clarita ACS office is located at 25020 W. Avenue Stanford #170, Valencia, CA 91355, and can be reached at 661-298-0886 Mon-Fri from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
