Sample the Best at Taste of the Town On May 7 at Mann Biomedical Park

The Magazine of Santa Clarita is proud to sponsor this wonderful event and feature on our cover eight of the 40 vendors who will be sampling foods and drinks at this year’s event, along with event Chair Doreen Shine.

Don’t miss Child & Family Center’s 29th annual Taste of the Town coming Sunday, May 7. Held at the beautiful gardens of Mann Biomedical Park, guests enjoy delectable samples from 50 restaurants, caterers, and beer & wine purveyors for one all-inclusive price.

All proceeds benefit Child & Family Center, which provides therapy services each week for 650 children with emotional or behavioral issues. Guests who purchase the VIP Experience for $125 will enjoy a special one-hour pre-event reception from 12-1 p.m., featuring access to all the booths and exclusive access to special beer and wine. General admission is from 1-5 p.m., and tickets are $75. The event is for adults age 21 and older only.

Several exciting items are up for bid at the live auction, including private catered dinners, Hollywood Bowl tickets, a week at a home in Maui, a week at a home in Mammoth and many more!

One lucky guest will win a $5,000 Princess Cruise premium vacation package. Princess Cruises is the destination leader sailing more than 150 itineraries visiting more than 360 ports of call around the world. The package includes expert guidance from your own Princess Cruise Vacation Planner to make your vacation dreams, to the destination of your choice, come true. Tickets are $50 each, or three tickets for $100, and are available now and at the event. You don’t have to be present to win. To buy tickets, contact Child & Family Center at 661-255-6847 ext. 3018

Everyone knows diamonds are a girl’s best friend. Here’s your chance to win a beautiful diamond pendant courtesy of local jeweler Apo Yessayan of Classic Designs Jewelry for just $25 per ticket, and you receive a complimentary glass of champagne!

Back by popular demand, Mark LeVang has assembled his stellar group of musicians and singers for our event. Currently on a world tour with Neil Diamond, Mark will fly in to perform at the event! The band is highly acclaimed in the motion picture and recording session world.

The success of Taste of the Town relies a great deal on the generosity of our sponsors. This year marks the ninth time that Bank of Santa Clarita has been the Title Sponsor. Joining them for the fourth time are Whitening Lightning and Gerard Cosmetics, both owned by local entrepreneur and philanthropist Jennifer Gerard. Other sponsors include Mann Biomedical Park, Boston Scientific, Santa Clarita Studios, Princess Cruises, Classic Designs Jewelry, Salon 7, Animal Specialty Group, Sweat it Out, G. Marshall Hann, Heffernan Insurance, Nick Rose Insurance, the Walt Disney Company, City of Santa Clarita, Wolf Creek Restaurants & Brewery, Martin & Company Tax and Wealth Advisors, Kaiser Permanente, Bill and Valerie Cooper, and the Kreyenhagen Family.

For a complete list of participating restaurants, sponsorship opportunities or to purchase tickets, visit tasteofthetown.com.

photos by Joie DeVivre Photographie