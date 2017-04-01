Zonta Offers Sponsorships, Tickets for 2017 LUNAFEST®
Zonta Club of the Santa Clarita Valley is currently offering sponsorship opportunities as well as individual tickets for its 2017 LUNAFEST®, a festival of short films by, for and about women. This year’s program will feature nine short films, selected from more than 900 films submitted each year, and will be held Thursday, May 11, at Canyon Theatre Guild in Downtown Newhall.
The $45 ticket price includes a reception on the patio at 6 p.m., prior to the screening. Hors d’oeuvres and a glass of wine are included with admission, and movie treats such as candy, soda and popcorn also are included. Guests will enjoy assorted desserts during intermission.
Sponsorship opportunities include the Oscar sponsorship for $2,500, Cannes sponsorship for $1,000, Sundance for $500 and South by Southwest for $250. All sponsors receive event tickets and logo placement, plus the opportunity to place items in the swag bag which will be given to each guest. Sponsors at the top three levels also receive on-screen commercials at the screening. Zonta also is seeking sponsors for the event raffle, wine, dessert and gift bags.
For $10, guests will be able to purchase one of a limited 300 tickets for an opportunity drawing that will be held at the event (winners do not need to be present to win). Committee members are still assembling a list of valuable prizes for the drawing.
This will be the seventh time that the local Zonta Club has been a Lunafest host, and the number of guests increases each year as word spreads throughout the community, according to event co-chair Laura Troost. In addition to supporting Zonta’s local and international service projects, Lunafest has raised more than $1.2 million for the Breast Cancer Fund, the event’s main beneficiary, and for other women’s non-profit organizations.
Established in 2000 by LUNA, the makers of the Whole Nutrition Bar for Women, Lunafest connects women, their stories and their causes through film. This traveling film festival spotlights the work of a diverse array of talented women filmmakers with intelligent, funny and thought-provoking themes. A synopsis and video trailer of this year’s films is available at http://www.lunafest.org/the-films.
Tickets, sponsorships and drawing tickets for the local Lunafest are available online at www.scvzonta.org/lunafest. Further information can be obtained by calling the Zonta message line at 661-252-9351 and selecting the Lunafest option or by e-mail at [email protected].
