2017 SCV Relay For Life – Giving Cancer “The Boot” Country-Style at Central Park
Come out and “Give Cancer The Boot” at this year’s SCV Relay For Life. The American Cancer Society’s 2017 SCV Relay For Life is taking place May 20 and 21 starting at 9 a.m. at Central Park. It will be 24 hours dedicated to “Finishing the Fight Against Cancer.” Saturday morning starts with a ceremony dedicated to Survivors and the Survivor Lap. From there it will be a 24-hours of great activities, food trucks and entertainment for the whole family – all with some country and western flair and fun.
Events during the day on Saturday include the “Road to Recovery” cardboard car rally and race lap. There also will be many themed laps, in-field entertainment, food trucks and the Luminaria ”Remember” Ceremony in the evening.
Highlights of this year’s event include the “Glow in The Park” 5K Fun Run at midnight on Saturday night. Glow sticks will light up the night as runners and walkers make their way through Central Park. After the run the fun continues with a Silent Disco. Register now (the event sold out last year!) at www.scvrelay.org. Cancer never sleeps and this year we won’t either!
Leading up to the main event is the “Survivor Hoedown” on Thursday May 4th. In keeping with this year’s western “Give Cancer the Boot” theme, this fun event recognizing and celebrating survivors will be hosted from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Hart Hall – located inside Hart Park at 24151 Newhall Ave, Santa Clarita. Survivors and one guest can enjoy a western-themed tri-tip dinner with raffles, speakers and more. They may also register for Relay For Life and pick up their special Relay Survivor t-shirts and medals.
Many ask, “Where does that money go?” Relay For Life events worldwide provide almost 50 percent of the operating income for the American Cancer Society. Cancer research is the number one use of the money raised. The money raised also provides cancer patients rides to and from their treatments and over a million people have had their questions answered and concerns addressed when they called the 24-Hour Cancer Hotline at 1-800-227-2345. And over 25 million people have found the information they needed when they visited cancer.org.
On a local scale – these services are available right here in the Santa Clarita Valley. The ACS has an office located in the Industrial Center that is staffed almost 100% by volunteers. It offers a menu of support services from free wigs to rides to doctor’s appointments for local residents.
Make one of the largest Relay For Life events in the World part of your plans the weekend of May 20th and 21st. Join the nearly 4 million people worldwide that participate in Relay events. Help do your part to make this cancer’s last century.
Full schedule of events, Run sign-up and donation tools can be found at www.scvrelay.org.
Like SCV Relay For Life on Facebook www.facebook.com/SCVRelay. The Santa Clarita ACS office is located at 25020 W. Avenue Stanford, suite 170, Valencia. And can be reached at 661-298-0886 Mon-Fri from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
ADVERTISE WITH US
A Note from the Publishers – May 2017
There’s much to do and much to see in the SCV this month, so get ready for a busy May! Over the last decade we have seen a remarkable growth in population. Just as the city continues to grow, the need for updated services, state of the art equipment, and hospital...read more
44th Annual Frontier Toyota/Henry Mayo “Drive Safe” Golf Classic
The Magazine of Santa Clarita is a proud sponsor of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and on our cover we are pleased to feature hospital staff and supporters: Left to right, seated: Dustin Ashenfelter, RN, Director, Emergency Services; Marlee Lauffer, President, Henry...read more
Don’t Miss Out on Attending Taste of the Town May 7 – Save the Date today!
Don’t miss Child & Family Center’s 29th annual Taste of the Town coming Sunday, May 7. Held at the beautiful gardens of Mann Biomedical Park, guests enjoy delectable samples from 50 restaurants, caterers, and beer & wine purveyors for one all-inclusive price. ...read more
The Magazine of Santa Clarita has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, The Magazine of Santa Clarita has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1989 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.