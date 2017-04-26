44th Annual Frontier Toyota/Henry Mayo “Drive Safe” Golf Classic
The Magazine of Santa Clarita is a proud sponsor of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and on our cover we are pleased to feature hospital staff and supporters: Left to right, seated: Dustin Ashenfelter, RN, Director, Emergency Services; Marlee Lauffer, President, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation; Joe Caso, Owner, Frontier Toyota; David Henry, M.D., Medical Director; Jennie Casey, RN. Left to right, standing: Elaine Lee, M.D.; Sara Stoddard, RN, Clinical Manager; Heather Flaherty, M.D.; Chris Luechtefeld, Golf Classic Chair; Roger Wallace, M.D.; Clay Cormier, M.D.
The 44th Annual Frontier Toyota/Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital “Drive Safe” Golf Classic will be held May 13, at the beautiful Valencia Country Club. The tournament-which culminates with a dinner and live and silent auctions, supports emergency services in the Santa Clarita Valley-is a vital, lifesaving service for our residents. Though all player spots are sold out, there are still tickets available to the Dinner/Auction and Awards Program immediately following the tournament.
The tournament raised $332,000 in 2016 for emergency and trauma services at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. That year, there were close to 70,000 visits made to Henry Mayo’s Emergency Department.
“The Frontier Toyota/Henry Mayo ‘Drive Safe’ Golf Classic is such an important event for our hospital, helping raise funds for lifesaving care in our Emergency Department,” said Marlee Lauffer, President, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation. “Almost everyone will need emergency treatment at one point in their lives, and Henry Mayo is dedicated to bringing the best critical care possible to our community.”
The tournament dinner is generously donated by Rattler’s Bar B Que/Stonefire Grill, and will also feature an ice cream sundae bar catered by local company, Sweet Beams Ice Cream. Tickets are $100, and can be reserved by calling 661-200-1200.
Featured auction items include:
• One week stay at a custom home in the mountains of Colorado overlooking the Continental Divide
• Five nights in beautiful Maui
• Four Dodger dugout seats plus premium parking
• A “Come Back New” Princess Cruise
• Chef’s Table dinner for eight at the Hyatt Valencia
• One week stay at the Marriot Desert Willow resort in Palm Desert
• Wine pairing dinner for six at Salt Creek Grille
The tournament, its message, and its contribution to benefit emergency services are stronger because of the generosity of our sponsors. This popular community event is made possible thanks to the significant support of Frontier Toyota and Joe Caso, our title sponsor since 1996, and the Drive Safe program; our dedicated golf tournament committees; and the hard work of more than 100 volunteers.
For more information, please contact Annual Giving Officer Laura Chesler at 661-200-1202 or e-mail cheslerlf@henrymayo.com.
