A Note from the Publishers – May 2017
There’s much to do and much to see in the SCV this month, so get ready for a busy May!
Over the last decade we have seen a remarkable growth in population. Just as the city continues to grow, the need for updated services, state of the art equipment, and hospital expansion becomes more apparent. Now in its 44th year, we are pleased to once again sponsor the Golf Classic, and support the hospital and its endeavors. Thanks to the generosity of community members and businesses who support events such as the Frontier Toyota/Henry Mayo Drive Safe Golf Classic, those needs can be met. We at The Magazine of Santa Clarita applaud commmunity minded people, in particular Joe Caso, owner of Frontier Toyota for his unwavering support of our hospital, we are proud to call him our friend. The Golf Classic will be held on Saturday, May 13, at the Valencia Country Club. See opposite page for our cover story and learn more about the Emergency Department, Golf Classic and Henry Mayo Newhall.
As you peruse the pages of this issue, you will find our 4th annual Old Town Newhall section. Old Town Newhall is fast becoming the place to visit with new businesses opening every month. Check out the fun events planned for the summer at Thursdays@Newhall.com. We have highlighted many of the retailers and restaurant owners who proudly call Newhall their home beginning on page 33.
Year after year we look forward to attending the Child & Family Center’s popular Taste of the Town event on May 7 at Mann Biomedical Park. It’s always fun to spend the day with friends, indulging in the tastes of delicious food and drinks from the area as well as enjoying music all to support a great cause. See story on the opposite page.
On Thurday, May 11 at the Canyon Theater Guild, The ladies of Zonta are once again presenting Lunafest® a festival of short films by, for and about women. Grab your girlfriends and don’t miss this fun night. See page 12 for more information.
With the beautiful weather and great trails our community has to offer, it’s no surprise cycling is so popular in the SCV. We are pleased to welcome the Amgen Tour of California to our town on Wednesday, May 17. The City of Santa Clarita will host the Stage 4 Finish Men’s Race at Magic Mountain Parkway at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Be sure and check out page 6 and 7 for more information about the Amgen Tour.
Come help the American Cancer Society “Give Cancer The Boot” at this year’s SCV Relay For Life. Join thousands of supporters at Central Park, starting at 9 am on May 20 for this 24 hour event. For more information about Relay for Life of the SCV, turn to page 7.
Also, on the weekend of May 20th, take a short drive to the Pine Mountain Club located in the Los Padres National Forest for the 35th annual Lilac Festival. Join in the fun with over 100 aritsan vendors displaying their unique wares. Don’t miss the skydiving and parade through the village. Plan your weekend, there’s more information on page 10
Don’t forget to show your love and appreciation this Mother’s Day and thank her for all the wonderful things she has done for you. See page 48 for great Mother’s Day gift ideas.
We have also provided you with a comprehensive Physical Fitness Guide, beginning on page 102 to help you get into shape this summer. Be sure to also check out our Medical Guide, beginning on page 109, bringing you many listings on all types of medical offices and services offered in our valley to help you find the right professional.
To all the mothers, we wish you a Happy Mother’s Day.
Until next time,
Linda, Moe and Alexander Hafizi
ADVERTISE WITH US
44th Annual Frontier Toyota/Henry Mayo “Drive Safe” Golf Classic
The Magazine of Santa Clarita is a proud sponsor of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and on our cover we are pleased to feature hospital staff and supporters: Left to right, seated: Dustin Ashenfelter, RN, Director, Emergency Services; Marlee Lauffer, President, Henry...read more
Don’t Miss Out on Attending Taste of the Town May 7 – Save the Date today!
Don’t miss Child & Family Center’s 29th annual Taste of the Town coming Sunday, May 7. Held at the beautiful gardens of Mann Biomedical Park, guests enjoy delectable samples from 50 restaurants, caterers, and beer & wine purveyors for one all-inclusive price. ...read more
2017 SCV Relay For Life – Giving Cancer “The Boot” Country-Style at Central Park
Come out and “Give Cancer The Boot” at this year’s SCV Relay For Life. The American Cancer Society’s 2017 SCV Relay For Life is taking place May 20 and 21 starting at 9 a.m. at Central Park. It will be 24 hours dedicated to “Finishing the Fight Against Cancer.”...read more
The Magazine of Santa Clarita has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, The Magazine of Santa Clarita has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1989 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.