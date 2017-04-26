Amgen Tour of California – Stage 4 Finish in Santa Clarita

by | Apr 26, 2017 | Community

 As America’s most successful cycling race, the 2017 Amgen Tour of California, presented by AEG, is one of the nation’s largest and most recognized annual sporting events, bringing the drama and excitement of professional cycling to California.  This prestigious cycling road race features elite professional teams and athletes from around the world.  The seven-day men’s race will visit 12 host cities from Sacramento to Pasadena.  Of the 2017 lineup of California Host Cities, the City of Santa Clarita has the distinction of having hosted the most stages in the race’s history and 2017 will mark its 13th hosted stage.
On Wednesday, May 17, the City of Santa Clarita will host the Stage 4 Finish for the 2017 Amgen Tour of California’s Men’s Race. The finish stage will be located at Magic Mountain Parkway at Westfield Valencia Town Center.  Cyclists will be traveling 100.3 miles from Santa Barbara to the dramatic sprint finish in Santa Clarita. Members of the community are encouraged to join in on the excitement and cheer on cyclists at the Stage 4 Finish and attend the free Lifestyle Festival which includes vendors and activities that celebrate cycling and living a healthy and active lifestyle.
The City of Santa Clarita will also be hosting free events during the week of the Amgen Tour of California Men’s Race to celebrate the race and Bike Month. Events include a Hit the Trail Community Bike Ride, Women’s Cycling Social, Bike to School Day, an Amgen Tour of California Watch Party and much more.
To learn more about the Amgen Tour of California in Santa Clarita and Bike Month events, including street closures, please visit SantaClaritaTourOfCA.com.

ADVERTISE WITH US

CLICK HERE
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE

The Magazine of Santa Clarita has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, The Magazine of Santa Clarita has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1989 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.

SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE

28318 Constellation Road
Valencia, Ca 91355

Tel: 1 (661) 294-4444
Fax: 1 (661) 294-4442

QUICK MENU

Advertise With Us
Magazine Sections
Past Issues
Event Calendar
About Us
Contact Us

FOLLOW US

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This