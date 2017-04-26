COC Athletics Department to Host Youth Summer Camps
The College of the Canyons athletics department annually hosts a variety of youth sports camps for children ages six to 14 of all skill levels, with camps traditionally running during dates in June and July.
Scheduled for summer 2017 are six camp sessions in the areas of basketball, volleyball and soccer.
The 2017 Howard Fisher Cougar Basketball Camp is open to boys and girls ages 6 to 14, with two sessions running in June and July. Open to players of all skill levels, each four-day camp session will provide attendees with a unique opportunity to learn new techniques and strengthen current skills.
Session one will run June 19-22 and session two will run July 31 to Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. All basketball camp meetings will take place in the college’s West P.E. gymnasium, located on the COC Valencia campus. A $225 per player registration fee applies to each session.
The COC men’s and women’s soccer programs will both host a youth sports camp this summer, with sessions running in June and July.
Girls in first through eighth grade are invited to participate in the 2017 Girls Soccer Camp, running June 26-29.
Boys in first through eighth grade will have an opportunity to enroll in the 2017 Boys Soccer Camp, running July 17-20.
All camp sessions will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at the state-of-the-art COC soccer facility, located on the college’s Valencia campus. Registration for individual players is priced at $150. Families with multiple players will be charged $120 for a second camper and $90 for a third participant. Campers registering as part of a team will be charged $120 per player (minimum of seven players) and will be required to register together.
The COC women’s volleyball program will also host two four-day camp sessions running July 10-13 and July 17-20. Open to beginning and intermediate level players ages 9 to 14, each camp session will provide attendees an opportunity to learn the fundamentals of the game and/or increase their current skill levels. For more experienced players, the camp will reinforce already learned skills while introducing new concepts related to offensive and defensive strategy, quick attacking and jump serving.
Camp sessions will run from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the West P.E. gymnasium located on the college’s Valencia campus.
Registration for all camps began in mid-April. For more information visit www.COCathletics.com.
