Don’t Miss Out on Attending Taste of the Town May 7 – Save the Date today!
Don’t miss Child & Family Center’s 29th annual Taste of the Town coming Sunday, May 7. Held at the beautiful gardens of Mann Biomedical Park, guests enjoy delectable samples from 50 restaurants, caterers, and beer & wine purveyors for one all-inclusive price. All proceeds benefit Child & Family Center which provides therapy services each week for 650 children with emotional or behavioral issues. Guests who purchase the VIP Experience for $125 will enjoy a special one-hour pre-event reception from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., featuring access to all the booths and exclusive access to special beer and wine. General admission is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and tickets are $75. The event is adults 21+ only.
Several exciting items are up for bid at the live auction including private catered dinners, Hollywood Bowl tickets, a week at a home in Maui, a week at a home in Mammoth and many more!
One lucky guest will win a $5,000 Princess Cruise premium vacation package. Princess Cruises is the destination leader sailing more than 150 itineraries visiting over 360 ports of call around the world. The package includes expert guidance from your own Princess Cruise Vacation Planner to make your vacation dreams, to the destination of your choice, come true. Tickets are $50 each or three tickets for $100 and are available now and at the event. You don’t have to be present to win. To buy tickets, contact Child & Family Center at 661-255-6847 ext. 3018
Everyone knows that diamonds are a girl’s best friend. Here’s your chance to win a beautiful diamond pendant courtesy of local jeweler Apo Yessayan of Classic Designs Jewelry. Just $25 per ticket and you receive a complimentary glass of champagne!
Back by popular demand, Mark LeVang has assembled his stellar group of musicians and singers for our event. Currently on a world tour with Neil Diamond, Mark will fly in to perform at the event! The band is highly acclaimed in the motion picture and recording session world.
The success of Taste of the Town relies a great deal on the generosity of our sponsors. This year marks the ninth time that Bank of Santa Clarita has been the Title Sponsor. Joining them for the fourth time are Whitening Lightning and Gerard Cosmetics, both owned by local entrepreneur and philanthropist Jennifer Gerard. Other sponsors include Mann Biomedical Park, Boston Scientific, Santa Clarita Studios, Princess Cruises, Lundgren Management, Alliance Building Solutions, Harold & Jacqulyn Petersen, Telacu Construction Management, Chiquita Canyon, Classic Designs Jewelry, Salon 7, Animal Specialty Group, Sweat it Out, G. Marshall Hann, Heffernan Insurance, Nick Rose Insurance, The Walt Disney Company, Julie Sturgeon CPA, Stifel, Valencia Acura, City of Santa Clarita, Wolf Creek Restaurant & Brewery, Martin & Company Tax & Wealth Advisors, Kaiser Permanente, Bill & Valerie Cooper, Lentini Insurance & Investments, LBW Insurance, Six Flags, Bruce Fortine & Gloria Mercado Fortine, Jack & Doreen Shine, the Kreyenhagen Family, The Magazine of Santa Clarita, Signal Multimedia, KHTS AM 1220, SCV TV, Spectrum Reach, Burrtec, Andy Gump, Thomas Graphics and L.A. Party Rents.
For a complete list of participating restaurants, sponsorship opportunities or to purchase tickets visit: www.tasteofthetown.com
Here is our exciting lineup of Participants:
An Indian Affaire
Angel City Brewery
Anheuser-Busch
Bella Cucina
Bergies Bar & Grill
Big Wangs
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse
Casa Canela Restaurant
Castaic Lake Water Agency
Clarice’s Cake & Candy Supplies
COC Culinary School
Fireman’s Brew
Henry Mayo Café
Honu Coffee
J. Lohr
Jersey Mike’s Subs
Jill’s Cake Creations
Kona Ice
Larsen’s Steakhouse
Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ
Nature’s Bakery
New Moon Restaurant
Newhall Refinery
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Olive Terrace Bar & Grill
Parashars’ Indian Kitchen
Pinot’s Palette
Pocock Brewing Company
Rita’s Italian Ice
Rubios
Salt Creek Grille Restaurant & Catering
Signal Wine Club
Sisley
Solita Tacos
Sweet Beams
The Blaq Square
The Paseo Club
TPC Valencia
Valencia Country Club
Vines Restaurant & Bar
Wolf Creek Restaurant
Wood Ranch
ADVERTISE WITH US
A Note from the Publishers – May 2017
There’s much to do and much to see in the SCV this month, so get ready for a busy May! Over the last decade we have seen a remarkable growth in population. Just as the city continues to grow, the need for updated services, state of the art equipment, and hospital...read more
44th Annual Frontier Toyota/Henry Mayo “Drive Safe” Golf Classic
The Magazine of Santa Clarita is a proud sponsor of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and on our cover we are pleased to feature hospital staff and supporters: Left to right, seated: Dustin Ashenfelter, RN, Director, Emergency Services; Marlee Lauffer, President, Henry...read more
2017 SCV Relay For Life – Giving Cancer “The Boot” Country-Style at Central Park
Come out and “Give Cancer The Boot” at this year’s SCV Relay For Life. The American Cancer Society’s 2017 SCV Relay For Life is taking place May 20 and 21 starting at 9 a.m. at Central Park. It will be 24 hours dedicated to “Finishing the Fight Against Cancer.”...read more
The Magazine of Santa Clarita has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, The Magazine of Santa Clarita has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1989 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.