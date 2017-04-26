Lilac Festival in Pine Mountain Club
One of the best kept secrets in California remains the quaint “Aspen like” village of Pine Mountain Club (PMC). Located in the Los Padres National Forest at a little over one mile above sea level and nestled between Mt. Pinos and San Emegdio Mountain, Pine Mountain Club is remarkably easy to get to. Just a comfortable 55 minute drive north of Magic Mountain, those in the know often refer to PMC as “the nearby faraway place”.
The Villagers of PMC are already busy preparing for their 35th annual Lilac Festival set for the weekend of May 20th and 21st. It has been estimated that around five thousand visitors join the approximately three thousand locals for a weekend of arts, music, food, fun and family play. About 100 artisan vendors will begin displaying their unique works of art and creations both days starting at 10am. This is followed on Saturday by acrobatic skydiving daredevils due to land at 11:00 am. This kicks off our yearly parade through the village center after the singing of our National Anthem by a talented artist.
Throughout the weekend there will be entertainment for all ages including live music, plays, pony rides, helicopter rides (conditions permitting) miniature train rides, a golf tournament, horseshoe tournament, great food, and a large children’s play area with state of the art slides and inflatables.
Climatology wise, as with anyplace the weather in PMC can vary. Typically though, in late spring we can expect blue sunny skies during the day with temperatures in the mid 70’s and crisp clear star filled nights with temperatures in the 40’s.
To get to PMC, take the Interstate 5 north and exit at Frazier Park. Go west 18 miles following the signs to Pine Mountain Village. For further information, including vendor applications, please go to our website at www.pmclilacfestival.com.
For fine wine enthusiasts considering visiting PMC, please visit our wine website www.wineinthepines.com for details on our world class wine tasting event taking place this June 10.
