Operation Cup of Joe – The Gift of Good Coffee for our Troops Overseas
Prayer Angels for the Military is kicking off their 2017 coffee campaign to treat our deployed troops with the taste of great coffee. Far away from family, and friends, it’s a wonderful surprise to open a care package
with well wishes from the community, especially finding that gift inside of extra special coffee! Local businesses are invited to participate.
Armed Forces Day(AFD) is Saturday, May 20 – a perfect day to show support and appreciation for our active duty service members. This month’s care packing event will be held on AFD, at the American Legion Hall in Newhall, 24527 Spruce Street from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The focus will be on specialty coffees and snacks. Some name brand coffees include Dunkin’ Donuts, Starbucks, Peet’s Coffee, Seattle’s Best, and the new veteran-owned Black Rifle Coffee. Packaged ground coffee and single serve packets are preferred. Individually wrapped snacks and cookies (in their original box) are needed. Expiration dates should be at least two to three weeks away, especially with cakes from Hostess and Little Debbie (search way in the back of the shelf).
Donations can be dropped off in advance at the Prayer Angel’s main address: 21609 Oak Orchard Rd, Newhall, CA 91321 (24/7 bin). Or drop off at the care packing site between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tax-deductible cash donations, needed for shipping, can be mailed to the main address, or donate online at www.prayerangelsforthemilitary.com. Sign up for volunteer spots to prepare care packages by calling 661-799-8865 or emailing prayerangelsforthemilitary@yahoo.com.
Contact Suzon for additional information at 661-799-8865 and email: prayerangelsforthemilitary@yahoo.com. Add your active duty service member to our support and prayer list. Get notified by email about upcoming events, and service projects for all ages. Community service hours are available.
ADVERTISE WITH US
A Note from the Publishers – May 2017
There’s much to do and much to see in the SCV this month, so get ready for a busy May! Over the last decade we have seen a remarkable growth in population. Just as the city continues to grow, the need for updated services, state of the art equipment, and hospital...read more
44th Annual Frontier Toyota/Henry Mayo “Drive Safe” Golf Classic
The Magazine of Santa Clarita is a proud sponsor of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and on our cover we are pleased to feature hospital staff and supporters: Left to right, seated: Dustin Ashenfelter, RN, Director, Emergency Services; Marlee Lauffer, President, Henry...read more
Don’t Miss Out on Attending Taste of the Town May 7 – Save the Date today!
Don’t miss Child & Family Center’s 29th annual Taste of the Town coming Sunday, May 7. Held at the beautiful gardens of Mann Biomedical Park, guests enjoy delectable samples from 50 restaurants, caterers, and beer & wine purveyors for one all-inclusive price. ...read more
The Magazine of Santa Clarita has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, The Magazine of Santa Clarita has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1989 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.