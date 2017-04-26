Operation Cup of Joe – The Gift of Good Coffee for our Troops Overseas

by | Apr 26, 2017 | Community

Prayer Angels for the Military is kicking off their 2017 coffee campaign to treat our deployed troops with the taste of great coffee. Far away from family, and friends, it’s a wonderful surprise to open a care package
with well wishes from the community, especially finding that gift inside of extra special coffee!  Local businesses are invited to participate.
Armed Forces Day(AFD) is Saturday, May 20 – a perfect day to show support and appreciation for our active duty service members. This month’s care packing event will be held on AFD, at the American Legion Hall in Newhall, 24527 Spruce Street from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.  The focus will be on specialty coffees and snacks. Some name brand coffees include Dunkin’ Donuts, Starbucks, Peet’s Coffee, Seattle’s Best, and the new veteran-owned Black Rifle Coffee. Packaged ground coffee and single serve packets are preferred. Individually wrapped snacks and cookies (in their original box) are needed. Expiration dates should be at least two to three weeks away, especially with cakes from Hostess and Little Debbie (search way in the back of the shelf).
Donations can be dropped off in advance at the Prayer Angel’s main address: 21609 Oak Orchard Rd, Newhall, CA 91321 (24/7 bin). Or drop off at the care packing site between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tax-deductible cash donations, needed for shipping, can be mailed to the main address, or donate online at www.prayerangelsforthemilitary.com.  Sign up for volunteer spots to prepare care packages by calling 661-799-8865 or emailing prayerangelsforthemilitary@yahoo.com.
Contact Suzon for additional information at 661-799-8865 and email: prayerangelsforthemilitary@yahoo.com. Add your active duty service member to our support and prayer list. Get notified by email about upcoming events, and service projects for all ages. Community service hours are available. 

COM-CupOfJoe-p4
COM-CupOfJoe-p3
COM-CupOfJoe-p2

