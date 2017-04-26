Register With the Santa Clarita Cowboys!
Santa Clarita Cowboys youth ages six through 14-years tackle football registration is now open. Cowboy Football is structured to accommodate both inexperienced and experienced athletes. Register for Santa Clarita Cowboys now and get to practicing with your team!
The immediate goal of the organization is to fill strong teams by facilitating a robust recruitment program where athletes can play for as little as a $20 out of pocket. Our Awesome Disneyland Raffle Fundraiser allows families to easily raise the remainder of the $300 total registration fees—which means that you can end up paying only $20 out of pocket for the entire season (go to www.SantaClaritaCowboys.ORG and click on the documents button for more information on the Disneyland Fundraiser). We make registration easy and you can come to our weekly registration every Saturday in 2017 from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Toppers Pizza at 18417 Soledad Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita, CA 91387 or you can register with any Team Manager at Practice. Santa Clarita Cowboys is a nonprofit organization which fosters the development of community youth by providing education for the advancement of athletic skills and sportsmanship. We truly believe that academics and athletics go hand in hand with our student athletes. We want to develop student athletes who can look forward to continuing their endeavors in high school and go on to college.
Santa Clarita Cowboys are a 501(c)(3) Tax Exempt Nonprofit (Federal Tax ID # 81-4342151), and are located at 19425 Soledad Canyon Road, Suite 252 in Santa Clarita.
