A Note from the Publishers -June 2017
Before we get into our June Notes from the Publisher, we wanted to share with you how very proud we are of our son Alexander, who we recently named Associate Publisher of our sister publication, élite Magazine. Alexander has been involved with both of our publications for over ten years. Since the age of two years old, he was featured on over 20 covers of The Magazine of Santa Clarita, we always joke and say that the Santa Clarita Valley watched him grow up on our covers and to this day, people make that very same comment to him. In more recent years he has been involved with every aspect of our business, from sales to graphic design, he’s our “go to” person for social media and the web. We truly are in awe of this incredible young man and to now be able to very easily transition him in to a position that he has worked hard for and deserves, is heart warming for us. We wish the very best to him and by the way, our June/July issue of élite Magazine is out now and it’s fabulous so be sure and get your copy, and if you think about it let Alexander know how he is doing.
Moe and I have many people to be thankful for, we are a small family operated business and we work endless hours to bring quality publications to your homes every month. Two of our longest standing employees, who both happen to be named Stephanie (Jimenez and Kern-Hart) have stuck by us through thick and thin and we sincerely thank them for all of their loyal support and hard work. And then there is Ati Hafizi who works tirelessly behind the scenes, and with the addition of Arnold Bryant and Jodi Malone, we are a tight knit group who understand the importance of team work. Thank you too to our strong group of advertisers, you the reader and of course the support of our local non profits.
With all of this said, we are glad that summer is finally here! Santa Clarita Valley is filled with so many activities, from poolside barbecues to warm summer nights, there’s plenty to do in the town we love to call home.
What a spectacular cover we have this month, I think Gatsby is one of our favorite themes. Don’t miss this event, which is slated for Thursday, July 20 at the beautiful Newhall Mansion and will support the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Foundation. See story on the opposite page for more information.
Last month, we brought back a section dedicated to Old Town Newhall, which we continued in this issue. If you haven’t visited Old Town Newhall recently and experienced all there is to do and see there, you must. We have highlighted many of the restaurants and retailers who proudly call Old Town Newhall their home, beginning on page 28.
As you flip through the pages of this issue, you will find that last month was very eventful for Santa Claritans! See what the community has been up to as we revisit, at last count ten events in our On The Town with The Magazine of Santa Clarita features, in fact in this issue, we have over 250 photographs so take a close look you might just find yourself featured.
If you are looking for things to do now that the kids are out of school, we have compiled a listing of professionals in our Summer Activities Directory to help keep your little ones busy, beginning on page 84.
June is a time to think about the dads and the grads for Father’s Day and graduation. Be sure and see our Gift Guide for Dads & Grads, beginning on page 44 for ideas on how to find the perfect gift!
We would like to congratulate all the graduates of the Class of 2017. We wish you the best of luck in your future endeavors. And for all the fathers out there, have a wonderful Father’s Day.
See you next month
Linda, Moe and Alexander Hafizi
