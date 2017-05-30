Activities, Entertainment Added to Touch-A-Truck
Entertainment and attractions continue to be added to this year’s Touch-A-Truck event as responses come in daily from first responders, businesses and non-profit agencies with plans to participate in this year’s family-friendly event. This year’s Touch-A-Truck is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Central Park in Santa Clarita. Admission is $5 for adults and children, and fathers who attend with their paying children will be admitted free in honor of the Father’s Day weekend.
The event gives guests a chance to climb on a fire engine, turn on a Sheriff’s or CHP vehicle siren or take a photo with a favorite movie vehicle. Tracy Hauser, Lauren Lefkowitz and the City of Santa Clarita are sponsors of this year’s event.
The list of participating vehicles grows each year as the event’s popularity grows. There will be a face painting booth courtesy of Maria Garcia, and the Placerita Canyon Nature Center will have a booth with animals and displays to appeal to nature lovers. The remote-control cars, always a hit with youngsters and their parents, will be on hand again, racing across the event grounds. There will be free ice cream for children, courtesy of the Sheriff’s Foundation and Remax of Valencia. Remo will offer its popular drum circle, once a facilitator is onboard.
A variety of vehicles scheduled to make an appearance will be provided by All American Mobile Repair, Castaic Lake Water District, Camelot Movers, Stratton and Sons, Waste Management, Burrtec, The City of Santa Clarita, C.A. Rasmussen, Panorama Towing, Gentle Barn and Golden Oak Ranch. Everyone’s favorite Emergency Response Vehicle from American Medical Response, Sheriff’s Department, CHP, US Forestry Department and Fire Department will also be there. The Fire Department also has reserved the county’s Shakey Quakey earthquake simulator for the event.
The City of Santa Clarita dump truck and Via Promotions will sponsor the traditional beach ball drop, scheduled to take place at 12:30 p.m., allowing children at the event to claim a free ball. Before the balls are dumped, event guests will have a chance to guess the number of balls in the truck, with donated prizes for the closest estimates.
A variety of food trucks which will be on hand to offer their eclectic food selections for sale. Vendor booths will offer items for sale and child-friendly activities for event guests. In addition, the committee is working on such kid-friendly activities as magic shows, arts and crafts, bubbles, character appearances, model building and more—all free with event admission.
All proceeds will benefit the SCV Senior Center.
Further information and registration forms are available at the event website, http://myscvcoa.org/touch-a-truck/ Admission tickets can also be purchased at the gate on the day of the event.
