Circle of Hope’s Vine2Wine Returns to CalArts
Circle of Hope, Inc., is thrilled to announce the return of its premier, signature Vine2Wine! Organizers have received the green light to plan for use of The Main Gallery, a California Institute of the Arts venue that many call “perfect” for the vibrant and popular wine and food event, traditionally held in mid-August. Presenting sponsor Logix Federal Credit Union will again be on hand to share in the festivities, as will Nola Aronson’s Advanced Audiology, our Title Sponsor.
Experience Fine Wines, Craft Brews, Gourmet Food, Live Music, Silent Auction and more! Past events have showcased a variety of local, California and International wines, including selections of fine library varietals you will never taste anywhere else! Spirited coffees, microbrews, IPAs and traditional brews will be yours for the tasting. A dozen or more renowned local eateries will be dishing out hot (and cold) offerings of their tastiest menu items.
Live entertainment by Lance Allyn & Company will complete your fabulous night out, all in the name of supporting your local cancer community. Save the date! Tickets are now available at www.circleofhopeinc.org/vine2wine.
Sponsorships available. Contact Taylor Kellstrom at info@circleofhopeinc.org for more information on how you can be associated with Santa Clarita’s premier wine and food event.
Circle of Hope Inc. provides emotional, financial and educational support to those diagnosed with melanoma, breast, colon and reproductive cancers in the Santa Clarita Valley. Our education and support services are open to everyone. Circle of Hope is a 501(c)3 #20-068032. Visit www.circleofhopeinc.org
What: Circle of Hope’s 16th Annual Vine2Wine
When: Saturday, August 12, 2017
Time: 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Where: CalArts, Main Gallery, 24700 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355
Tickets are available online now until August 11th at midnight. Tickets may also be purchased at the door for $95. Due to the nature of the event, guests must be 21 or older. Please be prepared to show I.D. The General Admission Presale ticket is $80 Per Person just go to www.circleofhopeinc.org/vine2wine.
