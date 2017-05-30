Cocktails On The Roof – Back And Better Than Ever!

The one. The only. Cocktails on the Roof is back on August 25th, bringing you the party of the year, New York style! This fan favorite returns with all the food and cocktails you can possibly consume in that now famous mini martini glass, a photo opportunity area for all your selfie poses (provided by The Magazine of Santa Clarita), cozy lounges, fun lighting, and a live DJ.

This year our pre-party celebration is on August 17th at TPC’s Oaks Grille! Come by from 5pm to 10pm for happy hour pricing all night long, bartender lessons, DJ and dancing and the best sunset in Santa Clarita! Thanks to TPC, who is donating back a percentage of the evening to the WiSH Education Foundation!

Hosted by Eve Bushman of Eve’s Wine 101, Marlee Lauffer, President of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation and WiSH Executive Director Amy Daniels, this year promises to be another sold out event with returning favorites and brand new participants! The restaurants sharing their most sought-after cocktails, mocktails and food are back. Included in the list is the normally elusive and hidden Speakeasy Bakery, along with Yoshi Murikami (who brings his famous sake based cocktails), Sisley Italian Restaurant, solita Tacos & Margaritas, Honu Coffee, Newhall Refinery, TPC Oaks Grille, An Indian Affair, Mammoth Coffee Roasting Company (coffee cocktails), Salt Creek Grille, Wolf Creek Restaurant and Brewing Company, Persia Restaurant and Lounge, Nothing Bundt Cakes and Bonefish Grill. Stay tuned for every exciting announcement (and guest party secrets) on the WiSH Facebook and Cocktails event pages and www.WiSHscv.org!

Everyone is a VIP this year! All tickets are general admission ($85) so you get to enjoy the entire evening from 8pm until 11pm… or come as a Designated Driver and enjoy mocktails and all that amazing food for just $65. Either way, let us know about your excitement with #COTR17 on all your social media posts!

Many thanks to our sponsors, without whom we could never get this party started –Westfield Valencia Town Center and The Magazine of Santa Clarita/Elite Magazine, EveBushmanConsulting.com, Mitchpickswine, SOS Entertainment, 24/7 Events, Andy Gump, Burrtec, Brightview Tree Company, The Signal, All Business Matters, KHTS and SCVTV. Special thanks to Genesis Moss, Print & Web Design (www.genesismoss.com), for creating our brand new dedicated website, www.cocktailsontheroofscv.org.

WiSH asks that you be responsible – 21 & over only; please leave your car in the parking garage overnight (approved by Westfield) and take alternate transportation if you need to. Want to be a part of this event and have your company, restaurant or product seen? Contact us at wish@hartdistrict.org.

photo by Joie de Vivre photographie